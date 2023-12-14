Daytona Beach woman scores $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket win at Publix

Ottilie Goff of Daytona Beach on Wednesday claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game at the lottery's Orlando district office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000, according to a Florida Lottery press release.

Goff purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 2595 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER scratch-off game features more than 13 million winning tickets and over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated $18.4 billion, according to the Florida Lottery.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach woman wins $1 million in scratch-off lottery ticket game