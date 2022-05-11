Daytona gas prices jump again amid expectations for busy summer

DAYTONA BEACH — After falling below $4 a gallon in April, gasoline prices are on the rise again with the average jumping nearly a nickel overnight to $4.30 a gallon on Wednesday in the Daytona Beach area.

The record high here, at least for now, remains the $4.38 a gallon average price recorded on March 11, shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which caused sharp increases in fuel prices globally, according to industry experts.

The latest surge in gas prices is being driven in large part by increased consumer demand, according to Mark Jenkins, the Tampa-based spokesman for AAA Auto Club.

"There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week," said Jenkins in his weekly report on Florida gas prices on Monday.

AAA reports daily changes in average fuel prices for U.S. metro areas based on its comprehensive survey of the final credit card purchases for gasoline and diesel at gas stations throughout the country.

"Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year."

Gas prices fell as low as $3.93 a gallon on average in the Daytona Beach area in mid-April after setting record highs on four consecutive days in early March.

In addition to the increased consumer demand, fuel pump prices are also rising because of the yearly switch by U.S. refineries to producing less polluting, but more expensive summer-blend fuels as mandated by the federal government.

Industry experts have also said they expect fuel prices to remain volatile until the war in Ukraine ends, which does not appear to be happening anytime soon.

Fuel and wholesale crude oil prices are primarily determined in international auctions based largely on global supply and demand.

Going up

Average price for a gallon of regular gasoline:

DAYTONA BEACH

Wednesday: $4.303

Tuesday: $4.259

Week Ago: $4.149

Month Ago: $4.021

Year Ago: $2.848

Highest Recorded Average Price: $4.383 (March 11, 2022)

Previous Record Average Price (prior to March 8, 2022): $4.117 (July 17, 2008)

FLORIDA

Wednesday: $4.321

Tuesday: $4.282

Week Ago: $4.177

Month Ago: $4.072

Year Ago: $2.877

Highest Recorded Average Price: $4.378 (March 11, 2022)

Previous Highest Recorded Average Price (prior to March 8, 2022): $4.079 (July 16, 2008)

SOURCE: AAA Auto Club

Pat Hoag of DeLand fills up the gas tank of his truck for work at the RaceTrac gas station on State Road 44, just west of Interstate 95, in New Smyrna Beach on Tuesday, May 12, 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Gas prices jump again in Daytona amid expectations for busy summer