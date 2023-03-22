Daytona man who hit child with car and fled was out on bail for drug charges

The man who hit a child with his car and fled, whom the mayor of Daytona Beach said is his relative, was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday on drug charges, court records show.

Kenyatta Henry, 23, was arrested at his Daytona Beach home on Tuesday hours after police said he struck a toddler in the 800 block of Forest Lane in Daytona Beach around 1:20 p.m.

Henry was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday without bail.

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry acknowledged that Kenyatta Henry was his relative but declined to say how they were related.

Driver was out on bail after arrest for drug possession

Court records show that at the time of the hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Kenyatta Henry was out of jail on $164,000 bail for a previous arrest in November.

On Nov. 17, Kenyatta Henry was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver.

He was scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to answer to the drug charges.

It's not Kenyatta's first drug offense, court records show.

One day in jail for drug offense

In August 2021 Kenyatta Henry was arrested for grand theft of a firearm, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams. In that case, he pleaded no contest to marijuana with adjudication withheld but was found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenyatta Henry spent one day in jail for the 2021 drug offense.

Then in March of 2019, Daytona Beach police found him in the 1600 block of South Ridgewood Avenue in possession of 3.4 grams of marijuana. He pleaded no contest to marijuana possession. His guilt adjudication was withheld and was ordered to pay $338 court costs.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona man who hit child with car and fled arrested