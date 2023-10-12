Daytona man steals golf cart-like vehicle to 'to pick up girls' rolls it, breaks leg of teen

A Daytona Beach man who stole a golf cart-like vehicle to "pick up girls" was jailed on aggravated child abuse after the vehicle rolled over on a teenage passenger breaking his leg, police said.

Malik Brockett, 28, was charged with cruelty toward a child/aggravated child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand theft of a vehicle, and driving with a suspended license. He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Thursday on $10,000 bail.

Daytona Beach police said the crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Main Street. At the scene, police found the 17-year-old lying on the sidewalk with his leg broken, according to an arrest report.

Brockett told police the 2021 John Deere TS Gator vehicle, which resembles a golf cart, did not belong to him. He said he was hanging out with the teen when they found the vehicle with pliers in the ignition switch on the sidewalk in front of a house at Ridgewood Avenue and North Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brocket started the vehicle with the pliers and he and the teen drove to the beachside area.

In their investigation police learned that the John Deere vehicle was stolen from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University at 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, a report details.

After about six hours of driving around, Brockett became careless while traveling south on Atlantic Avenue, and tried to make a U-turn at the intersection of Main Street to go north on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

The vehicle rolled over and fell on top of the 17-year-old, police said.

The teen was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center. Police could not find the teen's family, so he was referred to the Department of Children and Families, the report states.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona steals golf cart to pick up girls, wrecks it and injures minor