Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic

  • Two people ride down Main Street in Daytona, Fla., during the start of Bike Week on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Sam Thomas /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Bikers ride up and down Main Street in Daytona, Fla., during the start of Bike Week on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Sam Thomas /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Bikers ride up and down Main Street in Daytona, Fla., during the starting day of Bike Week on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Florida

Two people ride down Main Street in Daytona, Fla., during the start of Bike Week on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Sam Thomas /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
·2 min read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week has brought tens of thousands of motorcyclists to the city and its neighbors this weekend — and few of them are wearing masks.

The city made a bargain with its bars — 60% capacity indoors in return for the permits necessary for temporary outdoor sales and entertainment. The city is trying to avoid what happened at the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally in August — that event led to a disputed number of infections around the country, ranging from several hundred to tens or hundreds of thousands.

“I’m grateful to be open for Bike Week, grateful that the city allowed the vendors and the full Bike Week thing,” said Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal as the 10-day event began Friday. The bar is limited to 102 customers inside, but is serving from tubs and bars outside.

The Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, estimates 300,000 to 400,000 motorcyclists will attend. It typically draws 500,000.

“We know it’s likely to be less just because of COVID concerns, as well as many still struggling to make ends meet due to loss of income from COVID,” said Janet Kersey, the chamber's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Sam Acquaro is attending his 46th straight Bike Week, even though he believes his son caught the virus at last year's, which happened just as the pandemic began spreading around the country and world. He is staying outdoors.

“It really attacked him, and he had to have caught that here,” he said. “So I haven’t been in a restaurant since.”

At John’s Rock N Ride souvenir store, owner Johnny Sanchez was selling a lot more $3 beers than the designer masks he offered for $7. Almost no one is wearing them.

“As far as masks are concerned, they are paying little attention to that,” Sanchez said, with a shrug. “It’s just the way it is. What can you do?”

Recommended Stories

  • Man who beat Law & Order actress’ dog to death won’t spend time in jail

    36-year-old Vincent Tang avoided what could have been up to two years in prison as he appeared virtually in court

  • Lebanon's caretaker PM pleads for a new government as protests continue

    Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab threatened on Saturday to stop performing his duties to pressure politicians to form a new government, citing an incident in which shoppers fought over milk to illustrate the parlous state of the economy. Diab's cabinet resigned on the back of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital. Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri was nominated in October but has failed to form a new cabinet since due to political deadlock between him and President Michel Aoun.

  • Florida beach hotspot bans spring breakers as Florida prepares for influx amid pandemic

    Thousands expected in state over next two weeks

  • Spring Breakers pack into Florida beach towns despite pandemic

    College students are flooding into Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale for Spring Break. Many appeared to have left their masks at home

  • Proud Boy Spoke To A Trump White House Staffer Days Before Insurrection: Report

    Cellphone data obtained by the FBI showed that a member of the violent gang was in contact with someone in Trump's White House.

  • India asks states to prioritize vaccinations in areas with surging COVID-19 cases

    India's federal government on Saturday asked local authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, it said in a statement. More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said. "These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," it added, citing a risk of transmission to neighbouring regions.

  • Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

    Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious.” Gorman, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter occurred. Gorman became an instant sensation Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at Biden's swearing-in.

  • Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

    The Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Saturday, moving President Joe Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most American and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. The bill cleared by a party-line vote of 50-49 after a marathon overnight voting session and now heads back to the House for final passage, which could come early next week. Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week.

  • They Spent 24 Years Behind Bars. Then the Case Fell Apart.

    NEW YORK — On the weekend before Christmas in 1996, a shop owner was opening his check-cashing store in Queens, alongside an off-duty police officer who was working security, when the two were ambushed by a group of men, shot and killed. The case touched off a ferocious manhunt, and within days, three men were arrested. They were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to between 50 years and life in prison for murder. But more than two decades later, the case has collapsed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times On Friday, a state judge in Queens threw out the convictions of all three men and admonished prosecutors for withholding evidence that would have cast serious doubt on their guilt. Prosecutors never turned over police reports showing that investigators had linked the killings to other men, the members of a local robbery ring. And five witness accounts — never seen by defense lawyers — contradicted the men’s confessions, which were wrong on key details of the crime and which lawyers say were coerced. The three men — Gary Johnson, 46; George Bell, 44; and Rohan Bolt, 59 — stepped outside prison walls Friday afternoon, each with tears streaming down their faces as they embraced their families. “We finally made it,” Bolt shouted, as he clutched two of his young grandchildren’s hands for the first time. “The district attorney’s office deliberately withheld from the defense credible information of third-party guilt,” Justice Joseph A. Zayas told the men, who appeared in court virtually. He said that the prosecution had “completely abdicated its truth-seeking role in these cases” and suggested that may have been because prosecutors knew the evidence would have hurt the chances of convicting the men. The Queens County district attorney, Melinda R. Katz, supported overturning the convictions because of the new evidence. But she stopped short of saying the men were innocent. Her office plans to review the case for 90 days before deciding whether to retry them. “I cannot stand behind these convictions,” Katz said in a statement Friday. “However, there is at this time insufficient evidence of actual innocence, and therefore we are taking this opportunity to reevaluate and examine the evidence.” A review unit Katz created to investigate possible wrongful convictions found no intentional misconduct by the district attorney’s office. Zayas disagreed Friday, calling the office’s position “perplexing” and saying prosecutors had hidden evidence and misrepresented facts. Lawyers had also said it took Katz’s office months to agree to release the men even after the evidence was reviewed. In their court filing, they argued that Katz’s position denied the men “the complete justice they deserve,” with much of the initial evidence against them having fallen apart. “This should have been done a year ago. What were they doing that caused them to drag their feet?” said Mitchell Dinnerstein, one of Bell’s trial lawyers. He added that he believed the office had taken its position because it was “trying to protect” the prosecutors involved, one of whom still works there. “I can’t think of any other explanation,” he said. At the time of their arrests, Bell and Johnson were 19 and 22 years old, while Bolt, 35, was a restaurant owner and married father of four. The city’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, had placed intense pressure on detectives to solve the case; one of the victims was the sixth officer killed that year, and Christmas Day was three days away. But recently uncovered documents — police reports, records and notes — shed new light on the case. The police reports connected members of a gang, known as Speedstick, to the murders. Two of the gang members had told detectives that another member had suggested he was involved, along with Speedstick’s leaders. Witnesses to another shooting months later — which involved one of the gang’s leaders — described several striking similarities to the December crime. And investigators on the two cases also met to discuss them. But prosecutors repeatedly claimed no records linking the crimes existed and spurned efforts to connect them at trial. Lawyers argue the evidence was suppressed. “In the history of New York state, this is one of the most abusive violations of an individual’s constitutional rights that I can imagine has ever taken place,” Marc Wolinsky, a lawyer for Bell, said. The case represents the first test of Katz’s handling of claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Some defense lawyers and former prosecutors say misbehavior went overlooked under the borough’s district attorney for 27 years, Richard A. Brown, who died in 2019. Past leaders in the office have defended him and say those concerns were prioritized when they arose. After taking office at the start of last year, Katz established a unit to review potential wrongful convictions, something her predecessor had long declined to do. The unit’s investigations led two men in separate murder cases to be released from prison last year after witnesses recanted or new DNA testing cast doubt on one man’s guilt. The unit took on the case of the three men convicted in the 1996 shooting last March, after a request from the men’s lawyers, and spent months unearthing new documents. It found that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over, and lawyers for the three men said talks began about freeing the men before Thanksgiving. They accused Katz of moving slowly, even after the problems in the case became clear. Chris Policano, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement that Katz “shows no fear when it comes to reviewing prosecutor’s cases” and was putting measures in place for stronger communication and information-sharing across the office. “In this case, our conviction integrity unit concluded there was no prosecutorial misconduct,” he added. “That being said, there’s been considerable institutional soul-searching, and we have taken steps to assure that this kind of Brady error does not occur again.” The Brady Rule requires prosecutors to turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense. The issues in the case are a stark example of the behavior that some lawyers say had been long overlooked in the Queens district attorney’s office. Judges ruled that prosecutors had misbehaved in at least 117 cases between 1985 and 2017; a lawyer who reviewed the office’s convictions found the prosecutors were rarely disciplined. One of several prosecutors in all three cases, Brad A. Leventhal, was among them. Court records show a three-judge appeals panel overturned a conviction in one of Leventhal’s attempted murder cases, ordering a new trial in 2006 based on “repeated instances of prosecutorial misconduct” during the cross-examination of a witness and closing arguments. Leventhal, now the bureau chief of the office’s Homicide Trial Bureau, deferred comment to Jennifer Naiburg, a chief executive assistant district attorney in the office. Naiburg said that Leventhal had handled roughly 85 cases as a defense attorney and prosecutor, and except for in 2006, he had not been sanctioned for misconduct, and none of his convictions had been reversed. The office does not plan to review past convictions of individual prosecutors, as the review unit determined no intentional misconduct occurred. Some of the undisclosed police reports, however, had been used in other prosecutions. And notes written by Charles Testagrossa, a former prosecutor in the Queens district attorney’s office, suggest he was aware a Speedstick member may have driven a van used in the murders at the check-cashing store. Testagrossa, who now works in the Nassau County district attorney’s office, said in a statement Thursday that he “disclosed all exculpatory material” he knew of in the case and throughout his career. “I have always believed that all parties in a trial — the victims and their families, and the defendants and their families — deserve fairness and justice,” he said. In each man’s trial, prosecutors relied on different evidence, including two of the men’s initial confessions, an eyewitness identification, a jailhouse informant’s account and the testimony of a fourth man who was also charged in the murders. No physical evidence, however, tied any of the men to the crime, according to court papers. Johnson and Bell confessed to the murders several days after they took place, on Christmas. Johnson, however, could not even name the color of the getaway car used. Bell also offered several descriptions that appeared to be fed to him by officials — and detectives employed tactics while questioning him that are known to lead to false confessions, lawyers argue. Records show he also told a lawyer at the time that he was repeatedly punched and knocked around by a detective. Questions were also raised about the accounts of key witnesses. One man, who has since died, could not have witnessed the shooting from where he said he had been standing, experts later found. The account of a jailhouse informant who testified against Bell and Johnson was also thrown into serious doubt. “When this unfortunate journey began, I was only 19 years old. I was just a kid with no clear understanding of the law or even my own rights,” Bell said at the hearing Friday. “Thank you for giving me a second chance at life.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Free agency stock watch: Bruce Brown, LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony and more

    As part of our ongoing series at HoopsHype, we are looking at whose free agency stock has gone up – and down – over the last several games.

  • City rolls out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

    Boston is rolling out mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics Friday to bring doses to neighborhoods where access is an issue.

  • China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

    Elections for Hong Kong's legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the city's electoral system, a severe blow to remaining hopes of democracy in the global financial hub. The delay, which the South China Morning Post and other local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, would be in line with a new effort by Beijing to ensure "patriots" are in charge of all public institutions in the former British colony. The National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, will pass the changes at its annual session which opened on Friday and will last a week.

  • Finch stars as Australia levels T20 series with New Zealand

    Captain Aaron Finch carried his bat for 79 from 55 balls to propel Australia to a 50-run win over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 and level the five-match series 2-2 on Friday. With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs. Finch won the toss and decided Australia would bat first on the same pitch where it had beaten New Zealand by 64 runs in the previous match, and which he said “looks hard and at its best for batting.”

  • Sean Hannity: Biden border crisis 'another political lie of the left'

    'Hannity' host chastises president, mainstream media for pretending southern border surge isn't happening

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Biden news: Senate at stimulus standstill as CDC ends Covid safeguard for shelters in migrant ‘tsunami’

    Follow live updates on the latest in US politics

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

  • Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney says the duchess has dealt with 'the pressure, the politics and the press' like nobody else

    Meghan Markle's longtime friend Jessica Mulroney was one of several people who publicly defended the duchess against accusations she bullied staff.