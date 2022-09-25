Daytona motorcyclist fatally shot in road-rage gunfight

A Miami man was charged with murder Sunday following a road-rage incident that took place Saturday night.

Police charged accused shooter Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, of Miami, with first-degree murder. He was being held Sunday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

The victim, motorcyclist Tomas Lee Bouknight, 25, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach Saturday night with a bullet wound to his upper body and died Sunday morning, said police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer.

Bouknight's father told police his son had gone out on his motorcycle to get food, and that he called him saying he had been shot, police said.

Daytona Beach police said the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Vine Street.

After the shooting, Gibbs stopped at Third Street and Dal Maso Drive and called 9-1-1 dispatchers to report it, police said.

A witness, who was driving south in the 900 block of Vine Street, said Gibbs and Bouknight were standing in the road arguing. Gibbs then started shooting at Bouknight, prompting him to pull out his firearm shoot back at Gibbs, the witness account in reports state.

Gibbs drove forward a few feet, stopped, exited his vehicle and shot at the victim over the hood of his vehicle, the witness said, according to the report.

The witness said Bouknight fell to the ground and Gibbs drove off, the report noted.

Gibbs claimed Bouknight cut him off at a four-way stop with a flashing red light at Brentwood Drive and Vine Street. He said Bouknight flipped him off as he drove away.

Gibbs said he then turned left to go north on Vine Street and saw the motorcyclist waiting for him in the roadway.

Gibbs told police Bouknight lifted up his shirt to show him a firearm in his waistband, so he ducked in his vehicle and reached for his own firearm. Gibbs said he heard gunfire, so he shot at Bouknight through the driver's window, according to a charging affidavit.

Daytona Beach police reviewed video footage from the nearby Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural and Education Center at 1000 Vine Street which showed Gibbs speeding past Bouknight's motorcycle while northbound on Vine Street.

Gibbs then stopped in the roadway and a few seconds later Bouknight fell from his motorcycle, the footage showed.

"Although the footage is from a distance, it does not appear as though the victim produces a firearm and no muzzle flash can be observed," investigators wrote in their report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona man man dies in road rage gun battle