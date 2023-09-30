Daytona police: 2 men charged with armed robbery after beating 3rd man to take loaded gun

Two Florida men suspected of armed robbery were captured Thursday after initially alluding Daytona Beach police in a chase that involved an on-foot pursuit and K-9 dogs.

Daytona Beach police on Friday night posted photos and video on Facebook that showed how one of the two suspects was caught by a K-9 after bailing his vehicle near the intersection of Big Tree and Old Kings roads, while the other was tracked through the Georgetowne neighborhood and discovered near a canal behind a home in the 500 block of Pelican Bay Drive.

The initial call of an armed robbery came at 4:32 p.m. Thursday somewhere near Niles and Lockhart streets north of the Daytona Beach Golf Club, police said.

Two suspects had jumped a third man while he was exiting his vehicle. The suspects beat him with their handgun in order to take the victim's gun, police said.

The victim suffered a "large laceration to the head," police stated in the post, which included photos of the bloodied forehead.

Simeon Hall, 22, of DeLand, and Sidney Walker, 21, of Fort Pierce, were booked and remained in the Volusia County Jail Saturday morning.

They each faced four charges: robbery with a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and were being held on $25,000 bond. Hall, the driver, had an additional charge of fleeing police with sirens and lights activated.

Police said they recovered two weapons, a PSA Dagger pistol and a Ruger TEC-9. Both were loaded.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona police say they captured 2 suspects on run after armed robbery