Daytona police arrest father in pit bull attack on child

A Daytona Beach man was arrested after neglecting to get medical attention and medicine for his daughter who was attacked by his pit bull, police said.

Trenton Boettcher, 27 was charged Saturday with child neglect and allowing an attack by a known dangerous dog. He is out of the Volusia County Branch Jail on $7,000 bail, according to court records.

Two women, the child's stepmother and grandmother, also face neglect charges, police said.

Daytona Beach police said they were called to a Daytona Beach home on Saturday by a Department of Children and Families investigator, who was not being allowed into the house by Boettcher and the child's stepmother.

The DCF investigator told police that a child from Minnesota visiting the home for the summer was attacked by a pit bull belonging to Boettcher, a report stated.

The child was bitten by the dog on Thursday and Boettcher did not take her to the hospital because "he can't do hospitals," police wrote in their report.

The child's stepmother took the child to the hospital the day after the attack. Medical staff discovered that the child was suffering from several puncture wounds and a tear under her right armpit, police said.

Boettcher and the stepmother were hesitant to tell the child's mother in Minnesota about the pit bull attack, investigators said.

When police entered the home on Saturday they discovered three other children living there. The dog attack victim was returni Minnesota later in the day, a report stated.

The child had a bandage covering her upper right arm and her wound was still bleeding, investigators said.

Boettcher and the stepmother told police that the American pit bull named Doser was known to be aggressive and vicious toward the child, police said.

Police seized the dog and took it to Halifax Humane Society to be quarantined, the report showed.

During their investigation, police also learned that the dog bite victim was prescribed antibiotics but neither Boettcher, the stepmother or the grandmother picked up the medication that was ready at the pharmacy, police said.

The three other children were removed from the home by DCF, the report stated.

Boettcher and the girl's stepmother both tested positive for cocaine. A test of the grandmother showed traces of marijuana, police said.

