Daytona State College student accidentally shoots himself on campus

A Daytona State College student carrying a gun without a holster accidentally shot himself Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the school, police said.

Joseph Delbuono

Joseph Delbuono, 41, shot himself in the thigh and was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, said police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported at 12:38 p.m.

In a press briefing, police Chief Jakari Young said Delbuono was running late for an English class. Police spoke to the instructor who said he did not have any issues with Delbuono and was not aware of any issues between Delbuono and other students, Young said.

Officers arriving at the scene found Delbuono unconscious in the parking with the 9mm Sig Sauer pistol under him, Young said.

Young said police are hoping Delbuono will recover because they want to talk to him to learn what he was doing with a firearm on campus.

Police found extra magazines and ammunition in Delbuono's car but they also found targets which seem to indicate Delbuono had been to the shooting range recently, Young said.

A video surveillance showed Delbuono arriving in the parking lot and was walking through the lot when the gun fired at 12:36 p.m., the chief.

Just before the gun fired, Delbuono's hand is seen going to his waistband, Young said.

Delbuono will be charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus, a third-degree felony, Young said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona State College student accidentally shoots himself