Daytona Or Superbird, Which Would You Choose?

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Let's say you have one spot in your garage, what are you putting in it?

Dodge and Plymouth are known in the classic car community as the Mopar brothers, with Dodge you get the Charger and the Challenger whereas with Plymouth you get the Road Runner, Duster, the famous Cuda. When making a comparison of the two, the main ponies are the Charger and Road Runner. This is in part because they are very similar in both style and mechanical design. Of course, the big dogs of the Plymouth lineup is the 426ci Hemi 'Cuda, however, there is a long slept-on competitive rival to one of Dodge's most infamous vehicles. In this article, we wanted to ask you one simple question, which would you choose: Dodge Daytona or Plymouth Superbird?

Now, unfortunately, most people don't have a couple of million dollars to blow on both of these cars however, if you could pick just one what would it be? We have two cars that we’ll be using for comparison. In one corner you have a Dodge Daytona equipped with a 440ci V8 pushing out an intense 375-horsepower mated to an A727 Torqueflite Automatic Transmission. It is also equipped with the performance axle package and Magnum 500 Wheels Wrapped in Firestone Super Sports Redline Tires. Along with some other options, this means that only 503 were ever produced.

On the other side of the ring, we’ve got a Plymouth Superbird, under the hood of this insane Superbird is the infamous 426ci Hemi pushing out one horsepower per cubic inch. This was an incredible feat for the time and the aerodynamic shape combined with the horsepower helped the Superbird dominate the NASCAR track. Of course, both of these cars were banned from competing in NASCAR but it’s still relevant. This is an extremely rare vehicle with only 135 Hemi-powered Superbirds being produced in 1970.

Now that you are equipped with the knowledge which will you choose?

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Win the Porsche of your dreams, a 1975 911 Carrera

    It has “period-correct Porsche aesthetics,” including pinstriped, black leather seats, a wooden shift knob and exterior Carrera decals. Other upgrades, according to Omaze, include “ROW H4 headlights; ROW rear bumperettes; ROW rear taillights;” and “TracTive semi-active dampers (adjustable from the cockpit); torsion bars and front sway bar; period 15-inch 7 & 8 Fuchs wheels with Pirelli CN36 tires; 3.0 MFI flat-six with SSI heater boxes and Dansk single-out exhaust; five-speed with custom gearing and LSD.”

  • Lawsuits pile up over endangered species decisions made by Trump administration

    The Biden administration is continuing to field lawsuits filed over Endangered Species Act decisions made by the Trump administration. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thursday over its failure to provide protections under the Endangered Species Act for 10 species "it admitted needed them," according to the organization. Among the species are the monarch butterfly, which in December the Trump administration decided that adding it to the list of threatened species was "warranted but precluded."

  • Double Your Chances To Win Double The Mach 1 Mustangs

    We want a Motorious reader to win both of these cars.

  • L71-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Is As Perfect As It Gets

    It's even Bloomington Gold documented.

  • a Goal from Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

    (Florida Panthers) with a Goal from Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 04/04/2021

  • 2022 Toyota GR 86 Keeps the RWD Sports-Car Spirit Alive

    The second generation of Toyota's rear-wheel-drive coupe has arrived with the same 2.4L flat-four as the related Subaru BRZ but a few minor differences.

  • Steve Strope Brought This 1968 Dodge Charger To A New Level

    The custom car builder never fails to impress.

  • Sealed SUPER MARIO BROS. Game Sells for Record $660,000

    Mamma mia! A rare, nearly perfect sealed copy of Nintendo's original Super Mario Bros. just sold for a record-shattering price of $660,000. The post Sealed SUPER MARIO BROS. Game Sells for Record $660,000 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Half of Latino renters depend on eviction relief

    Around 56% of Hispanic renters said in March, before an U.S. eviction moratorium was extended, that they were otherwise likely to be forced to leave their homes in the next two months, per Census data.Why it matters: Evictions contribute to a greater spread of COVID-19 as people experiencing homelessness end up in crowded infection-prone situations, according to studies, and coronavirus is already more easily spread among Latino families due to cramped living conditions and multigenerational homes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hispanic and Black households were over 2x more likely to be behind on rent or home payments than white households toward the end of 2020, states a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report.The CDC’s extension of an order against carrying out eviction notices from here until June could prop up Latino renters or homeowners, though activists warn the process is not automatic and carries loopholes.This story first appeared in Axios Latino, a weekly collaboration between Axios and Noticias Telemundo. Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chevrolet recalls 30 Camaros due to emblem projectile risk

    Chevrolet issued a small but important safety recall that applies to 30 units of the Camaro. Its engineers discovered a defect that can cause the plastic emblem on the steering wheel to fly into the driver's face as the airbag deploys. Documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explain only 30 cars built between June 15, 2016, and January 4, 2021, are included in the recall.

  • Makar scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues, 2-1

    Cale Makar scored with 40 seconds left to lift the Colorado Avalanche past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche have won four in a row and are 12-0-2 over their last 14 games.

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • When will next generation of tennis overtake the Big Three?

    The next generation of men’s tennis remains a jumble of unrealized potential. With Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipping the Miami Open, the tournament was expected to bring the game’s new faces into sharper focus. Sunday’s match between No. 37-ranked Hubert Hurkacz and No. 31 Jannik Sinner was the first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2003 with two players ranked outside the top 30.

  • The Good Fight Season 5: Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo Returning to 'Give Audience a Proper Goodbye'

    Coming soon on The Good Fight: A whole bunch of closure. TVLine has learned exclusively that original cast members Cush Jumbo (Lucca) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian) — whose exits were announced last spring following the Paramount+ legal drama’s fourth season — will return as guest stars in the Season 5 premiere to finish out their […]

  • BLACK WIDOW Trailer Highlights Natasha’s MCU Legacy

    A new trailer for Marvel's upcoming superhero film Black Widow reminds us why Natasha Romanoff is such a vital part of the MCU legacy. The post BLACK WIDOW Trailer Highlights Natasha’s MCU Legacy appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NHL roundup: Avs run point streak to 14 with late goal vs. Blues

    Cale Makar scored the tiebreaking goal with 40.1 seconds left in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche extended their point streak to 14 with a stunning 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in Denver. After St. Louis failed to clear the puck out of its own zone, Makar picked it up off the board and drilled a slap shot that deflected off the stick of St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz and found its way past Blues rookie netminder Ville Husso (32 saves) to break a 1-1 tie.

  • Shmee Took A Ford GT On A Road Trip

    Probably not the best idea ever…

  • Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for three draft picks

    The Panthers are acquiring Sam Darnold from the Jets in exchange for three draft picks.

  • NFL Rumors: Seahawks targeting Marquise Goodwin, Russell Wilson wants Antonio Brown

    Could Marquise Goodwin or Antonio Brown be Seahawks in 2021?

  • Dow Soars On Jobs News Even As Yellen Calls For This Global Tax; Google Parent Passes Buy

    The Dow Jones soared even as Janet Yellen called for a new global corporation tax. Google parent Alphabet passed a buy point.