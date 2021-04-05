Daytona Or Superbird, Which Would You Choose?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Let's say you have one spot in your garage, what are you putting in it?

Dodge and Plymouth are known in the classic car community as the Mopar brothers, with Dodge you get the Charger and the Challenger whereas with Plymouth you get the Road Runner, Duster, the famous Cuda. When making a comparison of the two, the main ponies are the Charger and Road Runner. This is in part because they are very similar in both style and mechanical design. Of course, the big dogs of the Plymouth lineup is the 426ci Hemi 'Cuda, however, there is a long slept-on competitive rival to one of Dodge's most infamous vehicles. In this article, we wanted to ask you one simple question, which would you choose: Dodge Daytona or Plymouth Superbird?

Now, unfortunately, most people don't have a couple of million dollars to blow on both of these cars however, if you could pick just one what would it be? We have two cars that we’ll be using for comparison. In one corner you have a Dodge Daytona equipped with a 440ci V8 pushing out an intense 375-horsepower mated to an A727 Torqueflite Automatic Transmission. It is also equipped with the performance axle package and Magnum 500 Wheels Wrapped in Firestone Super Sports Redline Tires. Along with some other options, this means that only 503 were ever produced.

On the other side of the ring, we’ve got a Plymouth Superbird, under the hood of this insane Superbird is the infamous 426ci Hemi pushing out one horsepower per cubic inch. This was an incredible feat for the time and the aerodynamic shape combined with the horsepower helped the Superbird dominate the NASCAR track. Of course, both of these cars were banned from competing in NASCAR but it’s still relevant. This is an extremely rare vehicle with only 135 Hemi-powered Superbirds being produced in 1970.

Now that you are equipped with the knowledge which will you choose?

