Daywatch: Alleged Highland Park parade shooter due back in court

Good morning, Chicago.

Robert E. Crimo III is expected back in Lake County Court today for what likely will be a routine hearing.

Crimo is due to appear before Judge Victoria Rossetti for a case management conference. At such conferences, judges usually inquire of the prosecutors and defense attorneys to ensure that a case is proceeding without issue.

In the early stages of a felony case, prosecutors routinely will make recent police reports or other investigative material available to defense attorneys, as part of their obligation in the discovery process. In addition, the judge can respond to pretrial issues that may arise.

Today’s hearing will be the first for Crimo, 22, since it was reported earlier this month that the defendant reportedly made a prank phone call from the jail on Dec. 31 to a New York Post reporter who had been trying to arrange an interview.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Braving below-freezing temperatures, over 100 people gathered Monday night at Federal Plaza in the Loop to protest police killings after a video was released of the traffic stop in which Memphis police brutally beat Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.

Calls for protesters to vote — particularly in the upcoming police district council elections — and for the Chicago City Council to pass the “Peace Book” ordinance — to reallocate part of the police budget to peace initiatives in the city — remained a main focus of the night.

President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared.

The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies’ normal authorities.

The Skokie ordinance that would have allowed used-car seller Carvana to build a glass tower near a forest preserve in the suburb has expired and Carvana must reapply and meet stricter conditions, including greater protections against bird deaths due to striking the glass, according to village documents.

Skokie’s Director of Community Development Johanna Nyden told Carvana officials that any new building would need to comply with two ordinances the village has passed recently, an updated building code and a measure that requires stronger bird-strike mitigations.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll have the chance to see a rare green comet that is flying by the Earth for the first time in about 50,000 years.

At its closest point on Wednesday, it will come within 26 million miles of our planet. It’s expected to be at its brightest around Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and just barely visible to the naked eye.

To his many fans and admirers, the stamp Hull left on the game, along with the contributions he made to charities over the years, including his involvement with the Special Olympics, should be the sole focus of reports on his death. He was generous with fans and the media, gregarious and loud, the proverbial life of the party, writes Paul Sullivan.

But off-the-ice incidents, including allegations of domestic abuse by two of his wives, could not and should not be ignored when chronicling his life. Neither should a post-career interview with a Russian newspaper in which he allegedly praised Hitler and made racist remarks, though Hull issued a denial the next day and said he was misinterpreted.

For Pamela Anderson, fame came in increments. First as a model for the Canadian beer brand Labatt Blue. Then in the pages of Playboy magazine. “Baywatch” was the project that brought her to life in three dimensions, even if the show’s producers treated her character as yet more scenery.

The consumption of her image soured and turned gleefully cruel when a sexually intimate home video of her and then-husband Tommy Lee was stolen from their home. Anderson looks back on all of it in the Netflix documentary “Pamela, a love story,” which functions as a corrective to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy,” which came out a year ago.