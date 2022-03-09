Daywatch: Ban on Russian oil puts drivers under pressure at pump | Jussie Smollett saga could end with sentencing | Chicago Restaurant Week returns

Good morning, Chicago.

President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine and acknowledged Americans will feel pain, too – at the pump.

Chicago drivers, already seeing a spike in auto insurance rates, braced for higher gasoline prices. Chicago’s average gas price is at a new record high at $4.63 a gallon, up 61 cents a gallon from a week ago, and the national average stands at $4.23 a gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy.

“I know it’s hard on people’s pocketbooks,” said Regina Rangaswami, a stay-at-home mom, at a BP station in the South Loop, “but the people in Ukraine are going through so much right now and they need some type of support from the U.S.”

And in the latest from Ukraine, renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged cities were underway Wednesday, as days of shelling have largely cut residents of the city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

The head of Chicago Public Schools said he does not anticipate a teacher work stoppage from the upcoming removal of the districtwide mask mandate, even as the Chicago Teachers Union swiftly vowed to fight the decision.

During an online question-and-answer session, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez attempted to tamp down concerns of another heated labor dispute, in response to a question on whether lifting the CPS mask requirement violated the city’s COVID-19 safety agreement with the union.

Story continues

After three years of twists and turns, Jussie Smollett’s roller-coaster criminal case could finally come to an end Thursday when the actor is scheduled to be sentenced for staging a hoax hate crime on himself, barring a long-shot bid to get his conviction thrown out.

Detractors eager to see the former “Empire” actor do hard time likely will not get their wish. Smollett has minimal criminal history and was convicted on low-level nonviolent charges. Supporters hoping to see him exonerated before sentencing begins also should not get their hopes up: Requests for a new trial are commonly filed but very rarely granted.

Unlike during Smollett’s trial, the world can watch in real time Thursday as Smollett learns his fate. Associate Judge James Linn ruled last month that news cameras can be present in court during Thursday’s hearing.

Legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime and prevent racist killers from evading justice was introduced more than 200 times but never once passed into law, according to Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush.

That path is clearer now that the Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday that criminalizes lynching and makes it punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The measure passed the House last month and now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“Who would have imagined that lynching, that was visited upon literally over 6,000 citizens of our nation, that lynching was not a federal crime until our present day,” Rush told the Tribune on Tuesday.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, named for the Chicago teen and authored by Rush, states a crime can be prosecuted as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

Aaron Rodgers found clarity Tuesday — and reportedly a large mound of new money. The four-time MVP quarterback has decided to continue playing with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s time to start meticulously planning your dining itinerary as the 15th annual Chicago Restaurant Week is just a few weeks away. Running from March 25 to April 10, this is your chance to experience special menus at some of Chicago’s most popular restaurants.

Like last year, Chicago Restaurant Week will take place during the beginning of spring, not the height of winter. But with the vaccine mandate and mask requirements officially lifted (though some restaurants are choosing to keep masking in place), this could be a much different experience.