Daywatch: Changes to Johnson’s ‘Bring Chicago Home’ proposal

Mayor Brandon Johnson is changing the proposal behind one of his hallmark campaign promises to increase the real estate transfer tax on high-end houses and use the money to fight homelessness.

The new plan, which Johnson introduced this week, would create a tiered tax rate system in which the owners of a home that sells for less than $1 million would pay less in transfer taxes than they would now, while residential properties upward of $1.5 million would see a higher rate increase than in the earlier proposal.

Shifting from a flat-rate increase for sales above $1 million to a three-tiered system was in part to address concerns about burdening property owners of smaller multifamily buildings. The proposal is expected to be introduced in September to the City Council, which could vote in October on whether to place the measure on the March 2024 primary ballot. It would then be up to voters whether to approve or reject the modifications to the tax.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Alice Yin.

Eight Republican presidential candidates met on the debate stage for the first time Wednesday night. Former President Donald Trump didn’t participate. Given his big poll lead, he insisted that his presence would only help his lesser rivals. Instead, Trump sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was streamed online.

It’s been a year since Herman Williams was released from an Illinois prison after his conviction for the murder of his ex-wife was vacated in Lake County, but after three decades behind bars he says it still can feel unreal.

“Sometimes it feels like a dream, and I’m going to wake up and be back in prison,” Williams said.

The seven-count criminal complaint included still photos from Metropolitan police body-worn camera footage of a man wearing a black motorcycle helmet shoving against officers trying to maintain a security blockade outside the Capitol.

With the Democratic National Convention in Chicago a year away, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and President Joe Biden’s top labor leader touted a $1.35 million federal grant to boost hiring women for jobs in the trades and to work on infrastructure projects, some of which will be showcased next year.

After three weeks of trial full of intrigue and Springfield political scandal, a jury is now deliberating the fate of Tim Mapes, the longtime aide to former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan accused of lying to a federal grand jury to protect his boss.

Newly released video footage shows the tense moments immediately before and after a Chicago police officer was shot in the hand by a fellow officer in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this summer.

After several area school districts combined forces — and cash — to hire a Springfield lobbyist related to the Chicago Bears’ anticipated move to Arlington Heights, the town’s Village Board voted to do the same.

“Things happen because we haven’t met expectations,” manager Pedro Grifol said before Wednesday’s game against the Mariners. “Yes, the clubhouse can and is affected by it, but we’ve got to play baseball, we’ve got to be pros, we’ve got a job to do.”

The Bears have one more chance Saturday to get a good look at the backups. Eberflus should announce today whether Justin Fields will play against the Buffalo Bills, a decision that certainly will take into account the absence of guards Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright at practice Wednesday.

Local preservation advocates and Landmarks Illinois officials are steadfast in their position that the limestone structure is part of a former blacksmith shop dating back to the early 1840s and is worthy of saving.

Some comedies, even erratic but rewarding ones like this one, would work with different casting decisions made for the leading roles. “Bottoms,” critic Michael Phillips is not sure. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri work beautifully together and separately.