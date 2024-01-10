Daywatch: Chefs make their 2024 food and drink trend predictions

Good morning, Chicago.

In the Chicago Public Schools Office of Inspector General’s annual report released Tuesday, the district watchdog urged CPS to adopt new training protocols for volunteers and vendors as part of its ongoing efforts to address adult-on-student sexual misconduct.

And, in light of investigations revealing the district potentially lost as many as 125,000 technology devices, cumulatively worth millions, and failed to verify fraudulent requests for extra pay, the OIG recommended expanded oversight.

Among cases closed by the agency’s general investigations unit from July 2022 through June 2023, Inspector General Will Fletcher said there’s a consistent theme: “Where you find vulnerabilities in management controls (and) exercising oversight — you will find fraud.”

A second wave of a heavy winter storm system moved in late Tuesday afternoon with snow resuming throughout the Chicago area, creating slick roads and complicating evening commutes.

Meteorologist Mark Ratzer said the Chicago area would see more light snow into the early hours of Wednesday, which would see more intense winds and lower temperatures.

The Chicago Park District received its biggest haul yet last year from the organizers of Lollapalooza, who paid $9.6 million in fees to use Grant Park for the annual four-day music festival.

The boosted revenue for the Park District was mostly expected: This was the first year under a new contract that allowed festival organizers C3 Presents to sell tickets to 15,000 additional attendees per day. Headliners last year included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Thirty Seconds to Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Former President Donald Trump aims to deliver his own closing argument Thursday in his New York civil business fraud trial in addition to his legal team’s summations, according to two people familiar with the highly unusual plan.

Harvey’s first City Council meeting following residents being boarded up inside their apartments included impassioned public comments, two aldermen escorted out by police and a request for forgiveness by Mayor Christopher Clark.

The action came after viral videos surfaced on social media over the weekend, drawing attention to at least one senior citizen who was boarded up inside his apartment at 14437 S. Halsted St., after city officials told the property managers the building was uninhabitable.

Now that bus companies have dropped off migrants at Metra stations in many suburbs and some migrants wearing only summer clothes have been left out in the cold, officials in Morton Grove, Park Ridge, Skokie, Lincolnwood and other northern suburbs with train or bus access into Chicago are making plans in case migrants should arrive in their towns.

The Chicago Bulls are inching up the Eastern Conference standings as they welcome Zach LaVine back into the fold from his injury absence.

And Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and a slew of other notable Bulls alumni will be honored at the inaugural Ring of Honor celebration this week.

The Blackhawks filed a motion to dismiss a negligence lawsuit brought by a former prospect who accused the team of covering up his complaints in 2010 that he was sexually assaulted and harassed by then-video coach Brad Aldrich.

Cindy Morgan, daughter of Chicago, now permanent resident of the movies, died last month. She was 69. It’s OK if you’ve never heard of her. She was never a brand-name actress. Or a character actress, flitting in and out of roles, vaguely familiar. She was more like a lot of actors in movie history whose names never appeared above titles. She had medium-sized parts in a couple of well-known movies that never faded out from our heads, and therefore, she never really faded, either. She became like that random stranger in the background of a family vacation photo, incidental to the memory, yet having been in the right place at the right time, forever a part of the family.

While it’s impossible to know for sure what funky flavors or dining experiences will pop up in the new year, the Tribune asked chefs and restaurant owners in Chicago, many of whom are considered the best and most innovative in the business, about how they expect the city’s food scene to evolve in 2024.