Daywatch: Corruption trial of ex-Ald. Ed Burke begins

Even as a heavyweight Chicago leader constantly in the city spotlight, Ed Burke lived a double life, federal prosecutors said.

Outwardly he was the most powerful and longest-serving alderman on the City Council, Assistant United States Attorney Tim Chapman said, leading the Finance Committee for decades.

But secretly, “He was something else instead. He was a bribe-taker and he was an extortionist,” Chapman told jurors in opening statements Thursday at Burke’s landmark racketeering trial.

For the defense, Burke attorney Chris Gair painted Burke as a zealous public servant, a proud lawyer and an enthusiastic Chicagoan who made all those phone calls simply to help people. “This is a bribery case without bribes and an extortion case without extortion,” he said.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Jason Meisner, Ray Long and Megan Crepeau.

Around 10:35 a.m., a two-car Yellow Line train that was carrying passengers rounded a curve and hit a snow plow moving in the same direction on the same track, about 300 yards from the Howard station, fire department officials said. The Yellow Line train, also called a Skokie Swift, was moving at a normal speed, but the snow plow was moving slower.

A veteran Chicago police officer pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated battery for striking an eighth grade boy earlier this year while making an off-duty visit to a South Side elementary school.

Lancaster was indicted earlier this month after the Chicago Tribune published a video of the altercation, which shows him hitting 14-year-old JaQuwaun Williams near his throat as the boy walked into Gresham Elementary School on May 18.

The Democratic National Convention Committee and the Chicago 2024 Host Committee announced they have awarded their first contract for the presidential nominating event, choosing a firm led by two former state and city officials to be the in-house expert on design, construction and event contracting.

Michele Pettiford needed to park her car on the street this week.

Two weeks ago, she was carjacked in her own driveway and she couldn’t go back to the spot where robbers forced her to the ground behind her Beverly home and racked a gun pointed straight at her husband, Jeff, who ran out of the house to her screams.

The Chicago Plan Commission on Thursday approved a proposed affordable housing development in a South Side area that hasn’t seen new family housing in about 75 years. Developer Leon Walker told commission members that the $26 million effort, part of the INVEST South/West program started by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, could spark further development around a forgotten corner of the lakefront.

A former payroll manager at the Art Institute of Chicago was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty for misappropriating more than $2 million in museum funds over a 12-year period.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias recalled that when he was on the campaign trail last year, the plates came up repeatedly.

“This is about more than just license plates,” said Giannoulias. “It’s No. 1 about an endangered insect that brings enormous environmental benefits and is essential for ecosystems to survive. No. 2 it’s about a state symbol that has great cultural significance, particularly amongst the Latino community. And No. 3, it’s about government accountability and making sure that citizens that we serve in Illinois get what they pay for.”

Michigan announced that coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and the conference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme as part of an agreement to resolve the school’s lawsuit against the conference.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has prepared for Saturday’s matchup against No. 19 Notre Dame (7-3) with a heavy heart.

When he turns on the tape, he sees former Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred to the Irish in the offseason.

Winemakers are giving this versatile, sparkling style a go as consumer interest trends toward more natural, minimally manipulated wines.

Holiday events begin in earnest this weekend, with ice skating in Millennium Park (weather permitting) and Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza joining the events we have included here.