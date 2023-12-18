Daywatch: Will ex-Ald. Ed Burke get a Christmas wish or a lump of coal?

Good morning, Chicago.

As the ultimate City Hall insider for decades, Ed Burke became a master of behind-the-scenes maneuvers that shaped Chicago and his own political fortunes.

But now his legacy will be decided behind closed doors, inside a backroom he cannot enter, and where he cannot wield his legendary clout.

In that room, nine women and three men will decide whether Burke will go down in history as one of the most powerful Chicago aldermen ever convicted of corruption or if he will join the thin ranks of Illinois politicians who beat a federal rap.

The verdict, which could come just before Christmas and days away from Burke’s 80th birthday, will reverberate throughout Chicago political circles no matter the outcome, and will surely be used by some at City Hall as a road map for how much wheeling and dealing they can legally do.

For Burke, it’s all on the line. He survived his anti-administration battles with Mayor Harold Washington, the city’s first Black mayor, during the 1980s “Council Wars” and rode numerous political ups and downs with mayors from Richard J. Daley through Lori Lightfoot.

But if he’s convicted of the more serious charges in the 14-count racketeering indictment, Burke stands to lose not just his legacy, but his freedom.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across large swaths of Illinois and the nation, only about 11% of Chicago residents are up to date on vaccination against the virus. The combination is concerning to many health officials as respiratory virus season amps up and the Christmas and New Year holidays approach.

Medical experts are also alarmed by a simultaneous rise in recent hospitalizations for other respiratory illnesses like RSV and the flu, with the CDC issuing an “urgent need” to raise vaccination coverage against all three viruses nationwide.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6, biologists from the state and from the Illinois River Biological Station met with contracted fishermen in Starved Rock Pool just southeast of the village of Utica to use an experimental technique that would allow them to remove greater numbers of silver carp than commercial fishing would normally allow.

Nearly 6,600 people have been evicted this year in Cook County, according to data through Dec. 5 from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

While the number of eviction filings have been at pre-pandemic levels since 2022, this is the first year the number of enforced evictions — those that are carried out by the sheriff’s office under a court order — at residential rental properties in Cook County have caught up to 2019.

Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez’s bid for reelection is being helped by political contributions from dozens of her government employees, many of whom donated within months of receiving raises from Martinez in their publicly funded jobs.

Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt, whose abstract work includes the Ida B. Wells monument in Bronzeville and centerpieces at the Art Institute and in a Smithsonian museum, and whose art can be seen across the country, has died. He was 88.

He died at home Saturday in Chicago, according to a statement on his website, which did not specify a cause of death.

As we dive into the latest meltdown, a 20-17 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, it’s important to use some perspective when framing the season. Brad Biggs has 10 thoughts on Sunday and beyond.

The Tree Studios building doesn’t appear to be 130 years old because it was commissioned by a Chicago couple that could well afford to have it built to last. Lambert and Anna Tree considered the money well spent on what they viewed as a civic cause, providing an enclave for artists. The building deserved an elegant look.

Our annual hunt for the best Chicago Tribune photographs of the year is always enlightening yet agonizing. Many discussions over nuanced differences in composition and decisive moments while balancing the best photos with the biggest news of the year.