Daywatch: Hearing to decide judge’s fate after sexual assault verdict

Good morning, Chicago.

Cameron Vaughan thought the worst was behind her.

The 16-year-old had already told her parents what happened that night in June 2021, and then recounted each excruciating memory to the sexual assault nurses, the Quincy police detectives and Adams County prosecutors. She already endured the three-day bench trial, the questions and comments and the looks aimed at making her feel like she was lying. Like it was her fault.

She told herself it had all been worth it when, four months later, she heard 8th Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian say he found her accused attacker, 18-year-old Drew Clinton, guilty of one felony count of criminal sexual assault.

All that remained was the sentencing hearing.

“I was so ready to see him finally get what he deserved,” said Vaughan, now 18, who agreed to be identified for this story.

Instead, in a decision that gutted the Vaughan family and stunned sexual assault advocates and survivors well beyond the downstate Illinois river town, Adrian reversed his guilty verdict, saying that the 148 days Clinton spent in county jail was “plenty of punishment.”

“By law, the court is supposed to sentence this young man to the Department of Corrections,” Adrian told the courtroom, according to a hearing transcript. “This court will not do that. That is not just. There is no way for what happened in this case that this teenager should go to the Department of Corrections. I will not do that.”

Now, nearly two years later, the Illinois Courts Commission will convene today in a Chicago courtroom for a rare hearing on whether the veteran judge should face discipline for his actions.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Jonathan Bullington.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Former Ald. Edward Burke arrived at Chicago’s federal courthouse Monday looking much like the powerful Democratic politician who ruled City Council for decades, dressed to the nines, silver hair combed back, American flag pin on his lapel.

Only now he’s a private citizen in the fight of his life.

In an eleventh-hour negotiated plea, Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty Monday morning to seven counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct. Crimo was ordered to spend 60 days in Lake County Jail, perform 100 hours of community service and serve two years on probation, in exchange for his guilty plea.

He had been scheduled to stand trial this week on felony reckless conduct charges stemming from an affidavit he signed in December 2019 that helped his then-underaged son obtain his state firearm owners ID card.

A defiant Donald Trump sparred with a New York judge and slammed the state attorney general suing him Monday, using the witness stand at his civil fraud trial to defend his riches and lash out at a case that imperils his real estate empire.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is expected rule Nov. 16 on the rate hike proposal, which includes $207 million to continue funding the ongoing pipeline replacement program. If approved, the rate increase would add $11.83 per month to the average residential customer bill beginning in January.

GRI Holdings LLC, which operates a Green Rose store, filed suit this week to prevent Bio-Pharm LLC from opening a store two blocks away in the former Rainforest Cafe.

Attorneys for a former Chicago Blackhawks prospect said he drew inspiration for filing a negligence lawsuit against the team from ex-teammate Kyle Beach, who, like their client, alleged he was sexually assaulted in 2010 by then-video coach Brad Aldrich.

“Having somebody like Kyle Beach ... someone who was very well-known to come forward, that’s what gave him the courage,” Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin said during a news conference in downtown Chicago.

Craig Counsell, baseball’s most coveted free-agent manager since Joe Maddon, was hired by the Chicago Cubs on Monday in a cold-blooded move that harked back to the time former Cubs President Theo Epstein brought Maddon to the North Side nine years ago, writes Paul Sullivan.

With a five-year deal for Counsell that’s reportedly worth a record $40 million, Cubs President Jed Hoyer signaled the missing piece in Year 3 of the team’s rebuild was a well-respected manager who could get the most out of his players and get them to a championship level.

Less than 24 hours after the Chicago Bears suffered a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome, the team was back at Halas Hall for a walk-through to start three days of preparation for the Carolina Panthers.

Despite mixed Broadway reviews last year, playwright Selina Fillinger’s “POTUS” has become the most produced play at American regional theaters this season, according to the nonprofit Theatre Communications Group. It’s not so hard to see why, writes critic Chris Jones.

Few tenors can sing the aria “Ah! mes amis,” with its nine high Cs, quite like Lawrence Brownlee, writes critic Hannah Edgar. Even fewer can, on a lark, sing its high-wire cabaletta all over again.