Daywatch: Leap Day baby celebrates turning 100 at 25th birthday party

A Cook County judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s name should be struck from the March 19 Illinois Republican primary ballot because he engaged in insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and is disqualified from holding the office of president.

Judge Tracie Porter made her ruling based on the case law surrounding the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision in December that removed Trump from that state’s ballot based on the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the Colorado decision.

While Porter ruled primary votes cast for Trump should not be counted by Illinois election officials, she stayed the effect of her ruling until March 1 in anticipation of an appeal in higher state courts and a ruling from the nation’s highest court in the Colorado case.

Migrants report reusing soiled diapers on babies amid essential goods shortages in Chicago shelters

Migrant families are reporting a shortage of diapers in the city’s shelters, forcing some parents to reuse dirty diapers on their babies, according to migrants and a network of volunteers working closely with those living in shelters.

Partner of Ella French details injuries for jury during second day of testimony

On his last night as a Chicago police officer, Carlos Yanez Jr. remembers pulling over an SUV, then nothing more until he was on the ground, struggling to breathe and listening to panicked yells from his partner.

“I heard gunfire right above me, and then I heard Josh screaming Yanez! Yanez! French!,” Yanez testified on Wednesday, referring to Detective Joshua Blas.

ComEd payment system restored after botched upgrade left customers unable to pay bills online for days

A bungled switch to a new computer system that showed huge balances due and left millions of ComEd customers unable to pay their bills online for more than a week is fixed, the utility said Wednesday.

Dolton trustee candidate who lost in 2023 accuses Mayor Tiffany Henyard of libel, defamation

Samysha Williams sued Henyard along with her campaign committee, Friends of Tiffany Henyard. Also named as a defendant is Jerry Genova, who the complaint said assisted Henyard in the 2023 Dolton municipal elections.

Ban on gender-affirming care for minors allowed to take effect in Indiana

A federal appeals court allowed Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care to go into effect, removing a temporary injunction a judge issued last year.

The ruling was handed down by a panel of justices on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. It marked the latest decision in a legal challenge the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed against the ban, enacted last spring amid a national push by GOP-led legislatures to curb LGBTQ+ rights.

Vintage Chicago Tribune: Leap year milestones

Through the decades, Chicagoans have found ways to turn leap day into an unofficial holiday. For others, it’s just another day. But, as you’ll see, there’s no such thing as an ordinary day in Chicago. Here are some memorable events from Feb. 29 in the city’s history.

Leap Day baby celebrates turning 100 at her 25th birthday party

Oak Lawn resident Loretta Gotfryd officially turns 25 years old Thursday, but it’s taken her a really long time to reach the milestone.

Loretta, who was born Feb. 29, 1924, “used to joke that she was younger than her own children,” said her daughter, Maria Gotfryd.

Generations collide: Connor Bedard says his big hit on Patrick Kane was ‘just a finishing check’

Ahead of the first-ever meeting, Connor Bedard spoke of Patrick Kane in reverent terms, saluting his place in Chicago Blackhawks lore as a living legend.

That doesn’t mean Bedard can’t give him a good smack during the game.

FitzGerald’s in Berwyn may soon be a landmark — something Chicago music fans already knew

Other nightclubs and taverns once operated at 6615 W. Roosevelt Road in Berwyn. But for the past 40-some years, this area of land has been home to FitzGerald’s, one of the great and most active music venues in the country and known across the globe.

That is where Rick Kogan was sitting one recent afternoon, in an office with Will Duncan and Jessica King, a charming couple who own the place.

‘Elsbeth’ review: ‘The Good Wife’ spinoff tries (and fails) to be a quirkier version of ‘Columbo’

Memorable guest characters were a hallmark of “The Good Wife” during its seven-season run on CBS from 2009 to 2016, and Elsbeth Tascioni was one of the more distinctive. Quirky and easily distracted, she was underestimated and therefore a formidable advocate (or foe) in the courtroom. Played by Carrie Preston with an offbeat cadence and winning sincerity, Elsbeth was a terrific contrast to the glossier, more outwardly sophisticated lawyers in her midst. She worked like gangbusters in small doses. But can a character like that carry an entire show?

“Elsbeth” attempts an answer, writes Tribune TV and film critic Nina Metz.