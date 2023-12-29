Daywatch: A look at new laws set to take effect in 2024

Good morning, Chicago.

More than 300 new state laws take effect on Jan. 1, affecting everything from education and criminal justice to employee benefits and indoor vaping, with most reflecting the priorities of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his allies in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Here’s a look at some of the laws that kick in with the new year from the Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner and Dan Petrella.

And here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Downticks in both violent and nonviolent crime rates on CTA trains are welcome news for the agency, where ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels and where President Dorval Carter has contended with rider complaints about service, safety and conditions on trains and buses.

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether Trump remains eligible to continue his campaign.

The Illinois wind farm — proposed in February for Lake Michigan in a bill that notes the potential benefits of a Chicago location — could benefit from strong state support for clean energy.

“Chicago probably could lead the way, and in some ways is leading the way” in the race to build the first Great Lakes wind farm, said Walt Musial, chief engineer for offshore wind energy at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

Over seven seasons as a Chicago Bears safety, Eddie Jackson has seen a little bit of everything. Jackson has won a division championship and been to the playoffs twice. He has been part of three losing seasons and a 14-game losing skid.

He saw the GM who drafted him (Ryan Pace) fired in January 2021 and is now playing for his third head coach in Matt Eberflus and his fifth position coach in Andre Curtis.

Illinois suspended men’s basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. on Thursday after he was charged with rape in connection with an incident that is alleged to have happened when the school’s football team played at Kansas in September.

Donald Trump criticized “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” director Chris Columbus for claiming in an interview that Trump bullied his way into the 1992 sequel.

When the word purse is mentioned, some people may think about name brands. Others may think about fashion accessories. But for Pilsen resident Maria Castro, purses mean love.

Castro is the founder and CEO of Love Purse, a nonprofit born in 2021 that collects purses, fills them with toiletries and a note of inspiration, and then donates them to shelters and safe havens for women in need, who are often escaping dire situations such as domestic violence or human trafficking.

As 2023 comes to a close, there’s lots to do to ring in the new year, including plenty of ways to see fireworks for free.