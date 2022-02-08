Daywatch: A school day of chaos after mask ruling | Jewish community in West Rogers Park not living in fear | Violence-prevention leader tapped to advise Justice Department

Good morning, Chicago.

Chaos and confusion marked the start of the school week across Illinois, after a judge ruled that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mask mandate was authorized illegally.

At least two school districts, St. Charles Community Unit School District 303 and Geneva Community Unit School District 304, took an emergency day and shuttered schools. School districts in Naperville and Elgin kept masking rules in place. Chicago Public Schools continued to mandate masks, which officials said is allowing them to protect the safety of students and staff and keep schools open for in-person learning.

Meanwhile, some south and southwest suburban districts were taking varied approaches to the temporary restraining order.

Current and former Jewish residents of West Rogers Park have made two things clear since the attacks that Chicago police are investigating as hate crimes: They love their community, and they don’t want to live in fear.

Rabbi Levi Notik said he will respond to the hatred at F.R.E.E. Synagogue with acts of love. “It’s like a dark room. When you light a small match, that little bit of light, it dispels a lot of darkness,” Notik said. “And that’s the way it is in the world.”

The Chicago Tribune has filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over records on cases involving misconduct allegations that officials have refused to release despite two separate attorney general opinions in the newspaper’s favor.

“It’s unfortunate that the city has forced us to take this action, but the Tribune will always prioritize the public’s right to know over the comfort of elected officials,” said Tribune Executive Editor Mitch Pugh.

Chicago is expanding its carjacking task force as residents remain concerned about high violent crime, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown announced.

Brown said the task force is currently staffed during two out of three watches but will soon be staffed 24 hours a day with officers focused on arresting carjackers.

With the country grappling with a surge in homicides and shootings, Eddie Bocanegra has been named senior adviser for community violence intervention in the Office of Justice Programs at the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a release from Heartland Alliance, where he serves as senior director.

Some said the appointment is an acknowledgment from the administration of President Joe Biden that solutions to the two-year spike should include input from people on the ground — such as Bocanegra — who have responded to persistent gun violence with street outreach and mediation, direct support for victims, job training and therapy.

Everly Backe (rhymes with hockey) is just 4 years old and has already endured and rebounded from three open-heart surgeries because of her congenital heart defects.

The Crystal Lake native’s condition is unique, even though congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect. Her health condition has left her with a number of physical scars. But it was the scar down her chest, her zipper scar from said open-heart surgeries, that her dad Matt wanted Everly to feel less unique about. So, he got a tattoo similar to her scar on his chest, in the same place as hers, in January.