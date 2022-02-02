Daywatch: Snowstorm marls Chicago’s morning commute | COVID vaccines for kids under 5 might arrive soon | Naperville’s hot new meetup is alcohol-free

Good morning, Chicago.

The deadline has passed for Chicago firefighters and thousands of other city workers to either get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face suspension without pay and possible firing — setting up another showdown between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and unionized employees who don’t want to comply with the edict.

In Chicago schools, more than 91,000 students have registered for CPS’ free, weekly COVID-19 testing program, officials said, but there are still about 50 schools that have not received enough sign-ups from unvaccinated students.

And as expected, Pfizer asked the U.S. to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, potentially opening the way for the very youngest Americans to start receiving shots as early as March. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady called the news “very exciting,” saying that if such vaccines get approved, “we could be seeing that maybe in a month or so.” Here’s what we know.

More than 4 inches of snow fell overnight in parts of Chicago and Cook County, while the official city tally, taken at O’Hare International Airport, was just an inch as of 6 a.m., according to forecasters. As much as another 6 inches could fall in the city before noon.

Chicago Public Schools tweeted at 5 a.m. Wednesday that all buildings are open for in-person classes. Other Chicago-area schools and districts, particularly in the west and south suburbs, had already announced a weather-related switch to e-learning Wednesday.

Fourteen years after five women were slain inside a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park, police say fresh eyes on the case may help in yielding critical clues needed to solve it.

Two new detectives with the department were assigned in December to the case and they’re reexamining the evidence collected since the Feb. 2, 2008, shooting deaths at the Brookside Marketplace store southwest of Harlem Avenue and Interstate 80.

Hate crime charges were filed Tuesday against a man who allegedly smashed windows and spray-painted swastikas on synagogues and the property of a Jewish girls’ school over the weekend.

Shahid Hussain, 39, of Niles, faces four counts of a hate crime along with multiple charges of criminal damage and defacement, Chicago police superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. His bond is set at $250,000, with special conditions that he is not allowed near any institutions affected, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at the same conference.

After Michelle Flynn stopped drinking, the anxiety that had dogged her since childhood slowly started to subside. She grew more energetic and got new compliments at work. Still, there was a nagging problem for the Naperville real estate agent: How could she find friends who fit her alcohol-free lifestyle?

As it turned out, Flynn wasn’t the only one asking that question.

The Chicago Tribune’s photo files, newspaper clippings, recipe cards, book collection and other accumulated ephemera have been for the exclusive use of its staff during the paper’s almost 175 years in operation.

Starting Thursday, however, everyone will have the opportunity to virtually take a deep dive into the Tribune’s stacks with the launch of the Vintage Chicago Tribune newsletter.