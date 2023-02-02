Dazzle her this Valentine's Day with stunning jewelry gifts and more from Baublebar

Baublebar has a huge selection of incredible Valentine's Day gifts—shop our top picks.

It's officially February, which means a certain Cupid-centric holiday is fast approaching. If you're still on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your sweetie, look no further than Baublebar. The celeb-loved brand has a huge selection of perfectly giftable items that she's bound to love—especially in its heart collection—which features adorable heart-shaped charms, hoops and more. Ahead, we've compiled some of our top picks from Baublebar to surprise her with come February 14.

1. Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace

"Tennis-style" pieces have recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to influencers and TikTokers alike. This dainty Cubic Zirconia tennis necklace can be worn everyday as a simple, easy-to-layer piece, and will undoubtedly become a staple in her collection. (Reader: I personally own this piece and haven't taken it off in months, so it's a safe bet she'll love it just as much).

$128 at Baublebar

2. Etta Earrings

In our opinion, the best Valentine's Day gifts are ones you can not only use day of, but also for years to come. The Etta earrings are a great example of that—she can wear them to your Valentine's Day dinner that evening, and again and again for date nights after that. The ombré pink pair are already sold out, so make sure to add the gold pair to your cart ASAP.

$48 at Baublebar

3. 18K Gold Pavé Custom Number Necklace

Valentine's Day is about romantic gestures big and small, which is why we love the idea of gifting this custom number necklace. Get it for her as a reminder of the day you met or your anniversary, and it's sure to be a piece she'll cherish forever.

$158 at Baublebar

4. Letter Together Custom Blanket

Warm her heart (and the rest of her!) with this cozy knit blanket that you can customize to her liking. Simply choose the size (throw or blanket), her initial and a color combination, and Baublebar will handle the rest. As an added bonus, there are two festive Valentine's Day colorways available: red/pink and tan/pink.

$88 at Baublebar

5. 18K Gold Asymmetrical Heart Necklace

Another adorable selection from the heart collection, this 18K gold plated sterling silver chain features a heart filled with Cubic Zirconia stones, so she can show off your love proudly. It's dainty enough for everyday wear and layering too—and it's a great piece to pair with the tennis necklace featured above.

$68 at Baublebar

6. Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Disney XOXO Earrings

Fans of the House of Mouse will be head over heels for these too-cute Mickey and Minnie earrings, which are adorned in tiny hearts and kisses—what could be more appropriate for Valentine's Day? If you have an upcoming trip to Disney World planned, she'll love sporting these at the theme park too.

$46 at Baublebar

7. NFL collection

Baublebar carries sporty-chic jewelry for all 32 teams in the NFL, so she can show her support in style. Football fans will adore receiving any one of these NFL-themed accessories, from charm necklaces to slogan bracelets to statement stud earrings. You can even consider giving it to her a few days early—just in time for the Super Bowl—if she's an Eagles or Chiefs fan.

Shop the NFL collection

8. Mini Gold Vermeil Alidia Ring

Made with white topaz stones and 18K gold, this special ring comes from the BaubleBar Fine jewelry collection—so you know you're getting something high quality that she can wear for years to come. It's a lovely everyday piece that will have her thinking of you each time she glances at it.

$168 at Baublebar

