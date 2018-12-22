A Dazzling Fireball Over California Thrilled Skywatchers This Week! See the Photos.

Lots of people got to admire, and puzzle over, the fireball that blazed up off the coast of Northern California just after sunset on Wednesday (Dec. 19).

Folks as far south as Anaheim and as far north as the Oregon city of Medford spotted the meteor or the trail it left behind, according to a sighting map posted by the American Meteor Society (AMS). That trail lingered in the sky for a while — long enough to be twisted by high-altitude winds into a weird corkscrew shape, which caused some folks on Twitter to speculate that it was a contrail left behind by a vehicle of some sort.

The sky show was visible far to the east as well. For example, David Smoyer saw it from the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. [The Brilliant California Fireball of Dec. 19, 2018 in Photos]

Though the sun had already set, the meteor trail was high enough up in the sky to still catch some rays. David Smoyer More

"The sunset was spectacular on its own, but as this brilliant fireball streaked down over the western sky, it lit up, appeared to break into several pieces, and left a glowing debris train that persisted for approximately 20 minutes," Smoyer told Space.com via email.

"I've been lucky enough to see a lot of meteors, and lots of bright fireballs, including dozens during the 2001 Leonid meteor storm outburst, but this was the brightest and most impressive I can recall," Smoyer added.

The fireball trail glowed a gorgeous silvery-white as the sky darkened, because it was high enough up to still catch some rays from the departed sun. Mark O'Lone saw the cloudlike feature from San Rafael, just north of San Francisco.

"I was descending our stairs, my arms full of Christmas gifts, when I spotted this unusual sight," he told Space.com via email.