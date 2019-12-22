Dazzling NASA images from space show how holiday lights brighten the night across the globe

Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

A new e-book from NASA compiles 25 years of satellite images taken a night.

Some of those images show that US cities emit more light around Christmas and New Year's.

NASA researchers also found that Middle Eastern cities are illuminated during Ramadan.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Leave it to NASA to find a way to measure holiday spirit from space.

In a new 200-page e-book, "Earth at Night," the agency has compiled 25 years of satellite images taken when the planet was enveloped in darkness.

At night, small pockets of light from human activity are visible on Earth's surface. During the holidays, those lights get noticeably bigger and brighter.

After analyzing the world's nighttime light patterns between 2012 and 2014, NASA researchers found, unsurprisingly, that the US emits more intense light around the time of Christmas and New Year's. They also found more bursts of light during Ramadan in the Middle East.

Take a look at the cities with the brightest lights.

In this image of the US, green represents areas where there was more light in December compared to the rest of the year. Red represents areas where there was less light.

NASA Holiday Lights More

Jesse Allen/NASA Earth Observatory

Yellow represents areas where the light activity stayed the same.

This comparison came from observations of nighttime light signals in December 2012 and December 2013, as compared to the average light output from 2012 to 2014.

After examining 70 US cities, NASA found that lighting in central urban areas was 20% to 30% brighter in December.

Washington DC and Baltimore Holiday Lights More

Jesse Allen/NASA Earth Observatory

Washington, DC, was particularly bright compared to Baltimore, Maryland, and Richmond, Virginia.

Christmas lights were even more intense in the suburbs and outskirts of major cities. Those areas grew 30% to 50% brighter in December.

Texas and Louisiana Holiday Lights More

Jesse Allen/NASA Earth Observatory

Green patches in Texas indicate that Dallas and Houston had a similar level of Christmas cheer.

In these images, each pixel represents half a mile's worth of light.

Southern California and Southwest Holiday Lights More

Jesse Allen/NASA Earth Observatory

Northern California cities like San Francisco and Sacramento were significantly brighter during the holidays.

Holiday festivities also brightened up Los Angeles, San Diego, and Las Vegas, but Phoenix and the Mexican border city of Tijuana saw the biggest holiday light changes.

Los Angeles Holiday Lights More