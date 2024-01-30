DBA Montgomery: 2024 brings new president, Main Street Alabama designation

A thriving downtown Montgomery requires more than just a focus on today's downtown business. It’s about being part of a larger family that lives and works well together, and plans for the future.

“I think it’s important that not just our downtown businesses, but our downtown community has a voice, and that things are being taken care of that affect the community — its residents and businesses,” said Keiauna White, the new president of Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association, who has been in her elected role for about three weeks.

While building up the heart of downtown is a major part on White’s new job, her goals extend beyond the city's limits.

“The vision is for (DBA Montgomery) to be a partnership with all of the tri-county area,” White said, referring to Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties, which have a great deal of consumer crossover.

New Downtown Business Association President Keiauna White is shown at her store, BeYOUtiful Boutique, in downtown Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday January 30, 2024.

Even beyond that, DBA Montgomery is officially joining forces with the nonprofit group Main Street Alabama — a statewide network of linked community organizations. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kress Building, 39 Dexter Ave., DBA Montgomery will be joined by Mayor Steven L. Reed, the city’s director of economic development Darryl Washington, and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce for the partnership’s formal announcement. The public is invited to attend.

“Main Street Alabama is proud to work with downtown Montgomery as our newest designated district," said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama state coordinator, in a release. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with them on their revitalization journey. With its rich history and vibrant community, Montgomery is a perfect addition to our network of thriving downtowns. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic city and look forward to working together to make it an even more amazing place to live, work, and play. Welcome to the family, Montgomery!”

White said she's excited about the things to come for DBA Montgomery, which will transition into the Main Street Designated program.

"Main Street Alabama will build upon prior endeavors to rejuvenate the district and its notable development activities," Main Street said in a release. "The Main Street approach will play a pivotal role in crafting economic strategies to enhance existing businesses, cultivating a dedicated group of volunteers committed to improving the district, fostering an inclusive atmosphere, and creating year-round experiences for both residents and visitors to enjoy."

“It’s time. The time is now,” White said. “We have to cultivate as a community. We are responsible for cultivating the culture that we would like to experience. That takes teamwork, so it takes partnerships.”

Former DBA Montgomery president Jonathan Avant referred to Main Street Alabama as “the light that’s going to shine the way for us as an organization.”

Main Street Alabama has been around for 10 years. Last year, DBA Montgomery announced that Main Street Alabama had selected Montgomery as an "aspiring city." On Monday, Main Street Alabama announced that downtown Montgomery had been giving an official designation with the group.

"This recognition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to revitalize and enhance the heart of Montgomery," Main Street Alabama wrote in a release.

Avant, who served as president for five years and didn’t seen a term this year, said White and other DBA Montgomery board members are bringing new leadership and fresh ideas.

“You’ve got to step out of the way for evolution,” Avant said. “That’s the same thing that happened with me when I came on… This next set of leaders are in a position now to take it to the next level. I’m going to cheer them on the same way the last leadership cheered me on.”

Montgomery business owners are dear to White. After all, she’s one of them. White has BeYOUtiful Boutiques, 1 Court Square, Suite 102. She’s been in business since 2013, much of which as a mobile business doing pop-up events, before falling in love with a downtown location. White thinks of herself as a retail therapist. She loves helping people to feel empowered about themselves through fun fashion.

“My business focuses on community building,” White said. “We have fun through relationships and retail.”

Prior to her new role, White said she was active in DBA Montgomery, where she also served as interim vice president.

As a musician, the arts have been a part of Avant’s vision in DBA Montgomery. White said that growth will continue.

“We will expand on that and leverage our partnerships to promote our local artists of all types,” White said.

Just ahead, DBA Montgomery will host its annual Mardi Gras Block Party j on Feb. 10, with a tentative time from 2-6 p.m. Details are still in the works, but White said plans include family fun, a business and pub crawl, and street festival.

“I feel like downtowns are made up of the people, the experiences, the stories, the history, and being able to share that with others, whether they’re visiting or just enjoying a new experience,” White said.

