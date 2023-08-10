DBR agents stage fake assassination to nab potential killer city councilor

The Andividual was linked to pro-Russian parties before they were banned

Former Zhmerynka city council member accused of plotting assassination of fellow councilor.

The State Bureau of Investigations or DBR staged a fake assassination in order to trap a Ukrainian city councilor who had plotted to murder a fellow councilor over a land allocation dispute.

During a special operation, DBR agents staged the intended victim’s murder, capturing photographs that the intermediary then presented to the person who ordered the hit. After receiving payment for the crime, the organizer was apprehended.

The DBR in a press release on Aug. 9 said it had apprehended a former member of the Zhmerynka City Council in Vinnytsia Oblast, a member of a banned Russian party, on charges of conspiring to assassinate another council member.

The bureau has elected not to name the arrested individual at this time. The suspect was a member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party.

The arrested individual’s father, a former MP from the banned Party of Regions, currently serves as a deputy in the Zhmerynka City Council, representing the prohibited Opposition Platform – For Life party.

Prior to the Russian invasion, the father had left Ukraine and his son had taken over their business and political interests in the city and the region, later voluntarily relinquishing his position as a city council deputy.

The conflict originated a few months ago when tensions escalated between the detainee’s father and another deputy over discussions within the local council related to land allocation. The allocation allegedly took place against the interests of the detainee’s personal and business interests.

In response, the son allegedly arranged the murder of the other deputy, who served on the Zhmerynka City Council’s permanent land commission.

The DBR disclosed that the organizer engaged intermediaries to select hitmen for the murder, offering a payment of $8,500 for the contract killing.

The DBR carried out a search of the detainee’s residence. Weapons, funds, and other incriminating evidence were reportedly confiscated.

The detainee has been charged with organizing a completed murder attempt, committed for selfish motives upon order.

The suspect faces life imprisonment with property confiscation if found guilty.

