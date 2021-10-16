Dbrand stops selling PS5 faceplates after Sony issues legal threats

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

It's not just small companies facing Sony's wrath over aftermarket PlayStation 5 faceplates. Dbrand told The Verge it stopped selling its PS5 "Darkplates" after Sony issued a cease-and-desist letter earlier in the year threatening legal action over alleged design and trademark violations. Visit Dbrand's product page now and you'll only see links to news stories and testimonials.

Dbrand isn't going down quietly. In a Reddit thread, the company claimed it was submitting to the "terrorists' demands... for now." It believed customers had the right to modify hardware with third-party components, and speculated that Sony might be clamping down so that it can either sell its own covers or charge licensing fees. The company didn't definitively say it planned to resume sales, but did say it would "talk soon."

Whatever Dbrand's intentions, this takes away a major option (though not your only option) for customizing the PS5. The question is whether or not Sony can completely halt third-party faceplate sales. After all, the faceplates are designed to be easily removable and aren't much more than plastic sheets. Dbrand likened this to replacing a broken F-150 truck bumper with an aftermarket part — you have the right to choose the parts you use for fixes or cosmetic upgrades, and Ford can't sue simply because you're using an unofficial bumper. It won't be surprising if there's an eventual court battle over Sony's policy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top brass head for exits as chaos engulfs NYC consulting firm

    The pending departures would come on the heels of an exodus of top consultants in the company’s California office.

  • ‘Grandma recently passed away, leaving behind a 7-figure estate. Needless to say, things are getting messy’

    'Basically, this relative left more to Grandpa’s kids and their families, and this uncle and trustee is upset and hurt by this.'

  • Sony is offering a chance to buy a PS5 this holiday season

    Sony is offering customers the chance to buy a PlayStation 5 directly from them for the holidays.The details: The offer is invite-only, with selections being made based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities." You'll need to register with Sony first.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAn invitation does not guarantee a console, however, and quantities are limited to one console per PSN ID.Invites will go out via email beg

  • Apple Fires Another Employee Who Urged Workers to Speak Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., facing mounting unrest from within its ranks, has fired an employee who helped lead a movement encouraging workers to share their concerns about the tech giant. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE

  • Judge rules Jussie Smollett trial is on for Nov. 29

    After more than two and a half years of dramatic developments in the Jussie Smollett case, the former “Empire” actor is officially slated to go to trial in late November. During a hearing Friday, Judge James Linn said jury selection would begin Nov. 29. Attorneys should be prepared for long days, he said, noting that testimony would likely go until 7 or 8 p.m. each day of the trial. Linn also ...

  • Cher Sues Mary Bono for $1 Million Over Missing Royalties

    Singer claims ex-husband and former singing partner's widow is attempting to "terminate" Cher's 50% stake in duo's catalog

  • J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson on Thursday put into bankruptcy tens of thousands of legal claims alleging its Baby Powder and other talc-based products caused cancer, offloading the potential liabilities into a newly created subsidiary. J&J put the talc claims into an entity called LTL Management LLC, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in North Carolina, according to the company and court records. J&J and its affiliates were not part of the bankruptcy filing.

  • New bills aim at Apple, Google and Facebook as U.S. attempts to catch up to Europe’s Big Tech push

    U.S. lawmakers introduced another wave of proposed legislation aimed at Big Tech on Thursday, their latest attempt to catch up to what European regulators have been doing for years.

  • Former Boeing test pilot indicted for fraud in connection with 737 Max crashes

    A federal grand jury in Texas indicted former Chief Technical Pilot Mark Forkner Thursday, on allegations that he provided “materially false, inaccurate and incomplete” information during the FAA’s safety review and certification of the Renton-made plane.

  • Kenosha police 'deputized' militia ahead of deadly shooting, lawsuit claims

    (Reuters) -A man shot by U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during racial justice protests in Wisconsin last year has filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement he accuses of deputizing a "roving militia" of white nationalists. Gaige Grosskreutz filed the lawsuit in federal court on Thursday. Rittenhouse faces trial https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-race-usa-wisconsin/wisconsin-judge-delays-trial-for-teen-accused-of-killing-protesters-to-november-idUSKBN2B22IA on homicide and attempted homicide charges next month in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha.

  • SLQT Lawsuit Filed: Jakubowitz Law Pursues Claims on Behalf of Selectquote, Inc. Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT).CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS:https://claimyourloss.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20447&from=5Affected shareholders purchased shares of SLQT between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October

  • Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

    The Supreme Court declined in early September to block the law, which went into effect on Sept. 1.

  • FINAL SESN DEADLINE: Sesen, Bio, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

    San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2021) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until this upcoming Monday, October 18, 2021, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025, the Sesen Bio class action lawsuit. The Sesen Bio class action ...

  • White's Bakery In Brockton To Pay Restitution For Alleged 'Racially Hostile' Working Environment

    White’s Bakery in Brockton will pay fines and restitution after allegations that a mixed-race employee was “repeatedly exposed” to racial slurs on the job.

  • Texas abortion ban still in effect after appeals court again sides with state; DOJ to appeal to Supreme Court

    The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas over the abortion ban in September and could appeal Thursday's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Cher sues Sonny Bono's widow for $1 million after claiming she's holding back on royalties from their 60s hits

    Cher and Sonny Bono got divorced in 1975 and agreed to split the royalties from songs they recorded together.

  • Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian

    One of Bill Cosby's accusers has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the comedian.

  • S.Korea targets Apple over new app store regulation

    Apple Inc was on a collision course with South Korea on Friday over new requirements that it stop forcing app developers to use its payment systems, with a government official warning of a possible investigation into the iPhone maker's compliance. The development comes after South Korea amended the Telecommunication Business Act in August to try to curb the tech majors' market dominance and stop the big app store operators such as Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

  • Johnson & Johnson Puts Talc Injury Claims Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is turning to bankruptcy court in a controversial attempt to resolve billions of dollars in legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims into Chapter 11 protection. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 12

  • Nursing Home Face Big Fine In COVID Violations

    A suburban nursing home getting slapped with a big fine. They’re accused of not protecting its workers from COVID-19.