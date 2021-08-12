DBS Bank Gets Greenlight From Singapore Regulator to Provide Crypto Services

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read

The brokerage arm of Singapore’s DBS Bank has received approval “in principle” from the country’s financial regulator to begin offering crypto services to asset managers and companies.

DBS Vickers received the go-ahead from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the country’s Payment Services Act, according to a press release on Thursday.

In 2019, the city-state passed its payment act, requiring all digital payment service providers to receive licensing to operate.

Related: By Taxing Crypto, the US Government Has Accepted It&#8217;s Here to Stay

When its license is granted, the bank said it will be able to directly support managers and companies via its DBS Digital Exchange (DDex), where they will gain access to its digital payment token services.

DBS said it is one of the first few among financial institutions to receive such approval from MAS. The bank also said it is working through the necessary steps with a focus on meeting MAS’ requirements.

It follows on from DBS having issued a S$15 million (US$11.3 million) digital bond in its first security token offering via DDex which was completed by way of a private placement in May.

“We are pleased to have made steady progress on our digital asset ecosystem in the six months since we launched the DDEx last year,” said Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, group head of capital markets at DBS. “We have seen keen interest among asset managers and corporates for access to digital payment token services.”

Related Stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Shows Signs of Exhaustion as Rally ‘Falters’ Before Next Leg Up: Sources

    "Markets need to digest some overbought levels before attempting $50,000-$55,000 resistance," Zerocap's Chapple said.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies Despite Cooler Inflation Data

    The crypto reached its highest level since mid-May.

  • What Is North Korea's Role in Bitcoin and Does It Affect Prices?

    North Korea's cyber army is rumored to be behind some of the wild price swings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Splunk Stock Rallies as Analyst Turns Bullish Ahead of Earnings

    UBS analyst Karl Keirstead boosted his rating on the IT data analytics and security software provider to Buy from Neutral

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Venezuelan’s bond: $21 million in Swiss account, plane, yacht, lots of Miami condos

    In an agreement to get released from a Miami federal lockup, a Venezuelan businessman accused of stealing a fortune from foreign government contracts must secure a $50 million bond with luxury properties in South Florida and a vast sum of money from his Swiss bank account.

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • Millennials are quitting jobs to become crypto day traders. Here's the risk, reward.

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans as they invest money in the current stocks market and cryptocurrency boom.

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule For 2021 — Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit began on July 15, with the IRS sending out letters to 36 million families it believed to be eligible to receive them. Families can expect the...

  • Mexico Considers Using $12 Billion IMF Windfall to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is considering using its share of recently-approved International Monetary Fund reserves, worth about $12 billion, to repay the country’s debts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.Although the funds add to the central bank reserves, Mexico has enough bandwidth to use them to pay down debt, Lopez Obrador said at a daily press conference Wednesday.“The reserves have grown a lot and they pay very little interest,” he said. “We could use these resources to pay debt in a

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • Why XRP Is Soaring Again Today

    What happened  XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) holders are seeing another day of green candles, with the token up 18.36% in the past 24 hours to $0.968 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. On Aug. 9, the Senate blocked a provision in the newly passed $1.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

    Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. In recent weeks, however, Mei has jettisoned the Alipay mobile-payment app run by Ant Group, an affiliate of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, for a digital wallet of renminbi (RMB), as China’s currency is called. The wallet is issued as a pilot project by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank.