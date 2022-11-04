DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.0% to close at S$34.47 following the release of its third-quarter results. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at S$4.5b, beating analyst expectations by 7.5%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for DBS Group Holdings

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for DBS Group Holdings from 15 analysts is for revenues of S$19.9b in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 31% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 31% to S$3.62. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of S$19.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of S$3.52 in 2023. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of S$39.34, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic DBS Group Holdings analyst has a price target of S$45.75 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$32.80. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting DBS Group Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that DBS Group Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards DBS Group Holdings following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for DBS Group Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for DBS Group Holdings that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here