DBS, JPMorgan and Temasek to Create Blockchain-Based Payments Joint Venture

In footage shared on social media, Toronto players can be seen posing for photos from a distance as well as screaming and shouting as they scramble away from the reptile.A man in a golf cart can also be seen trying to usher the alligator off the training pitch.Toronto FC is training in Orlando due to COVID-related travel restrictions and they are preparing to play against Cruz Azul of Mexico, in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 27).