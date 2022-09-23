DBS offers self-directed trading for accredited investors

Pradipta Mukherjee
DBS Bank Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, has launched a self-directed cryptocurrency trading service for accredited wealth clients.

Fast facts

  • The bank’s wealth clients have been favoring self-directed options, with digital trades dominating 90% of equity transactions, DBS said in a press release on Friday.

  • The lender said about 100,000 customers meet the criteria to access its self-directed crypto trading service.

  • Previously, crypto trading on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) was limited to corporate and institutional investors, family offices, and clients of DBS Private Bank and DBS Treasures Private Client.

  • DBS said its new service that allows traders to directly trade cryptocurrencies from the bank’s mobile application is also available to accredited investors in the DBS Treasures segment.

  • The bank is also working on digitizing the onboarding process for users, expected to roll out in 2023, the statement said.

