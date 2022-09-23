DBS offers self-directed trading for accredited investors
DBS Bank Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, has launched a self-directed cryptocurrency trading service for accredited wealth clients.
Fast facts
The bank’s wealth clients have been favoring self-directed options, with digital trades dominating 90% of equity transactions, DBS said in a press release on Friday.
The lender said about 100,000 customers meet the criteria to access its self-directed crypto trading service.
Previously, crypto trading on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) was limited to corporate and institutional investors, family offices, and clients of DBS Private Bank and DBS Treasures Private Client.
DBS said its new service that allows traders to directly trade cryptocurrencies from the bank’s mobile application is also available to accredited investors in the DBS Treasures segment.
The bank is also working on digitizing the onboarding process for users, expected to roll out in 2023, the statement said.
