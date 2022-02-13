DBS Profit Tops Estimates on Higher Loan Growth, Fee Income

(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, posted a 37% jump in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by its highest loan growth in seven years and increased fee income.

Net income climbed to S$1.39 billion ($1.03 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from S$1.01 billion a year earlier, Singapore-based DBS said Monday. That compares with the S$1.36 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Loan growth increased by 9%, which helped to mitigate the impact of interest rate cuts, Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta in a statement. Fee income rose 15%, while wealth management and transaction banking also reached new highs. Investment banking benefited from record fixed income and a recovery in equity market activities, while card spending surpassed pre-Covid levels.

The result caps a year that’s seen DBS turn around its profit margin from a year ago when the global pandemic hit commercial banks. The lender’s also managed to secure high profile deals, including the purchase of Citigroup Inc.’s consumer banking assets in Taiwan.

The growth in loans book and fee income “speak to a recovering economic environment, as well as our broadly diversified franchise,” Gupta said. “We look forward to the coming year with a prudently managed balance sheet that is poised to benefit from rising interest rates.”

Potential Risks

Business momentum is also expected to remain healthy amid moderation in economic recovery, with the bank expecting mid-single digit loan growth or better as well as double-digit fee income growth, Gupta said. Still, he cautioned of potential risks from the U.S. market selloff and China’s slowdown.

DBS is on a better footing to benefit from imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes compared with the previous hike cycle, said Andrea Choong at CGS-CIMB Securities Singapore in a recent note. The bank’s more robust liquidity position also provides headroom for stronger loan growth without a pressing need to compete for funding, keeping funding costs low, she said.

The board is proposing a fourth quarter dividend of 36 cents per share, an increase of three cents from the previous payout. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the annualized dividend will rise by 9% S$1.44 per share.

Other key results:

  • Net interest income for 2021 fell 7% to S$8.44 billion

  • Net interest margin fell 17 basis points to 1.45%, mostly in the first half

  • Net fee income rose 15% to SGD 3.52 billion as most fee activities grew

  • Wealth management fees up 19% to record S$1.79 billion from higher sales of investment products and bancassurance

  • Transaction services jumped 13% to a new high of S$925 million from growth in trade finance and cash management fees

  • Investment banking fees rose 47% to S$218 million, as fixed income fees reached a new high and equity market fees grew from a low base

  • Deposits grew 7% or S$32 billion in constant-currency terms to SGD 502 billion

(Updates with details throughout.)

