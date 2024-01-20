DC’s 911 response to shooting worries woman after waiting on hold for nearly 90 seconds

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A District woman is calling on her elected officials to invest more in the city’s 911 call center after she waited on hold for nearly 90 seconds when calling in about a shooting.

Matilda Bress said she called 911 around 1:37p.m. Friday after hearing three-gun shots outside her Hill East home. According to police, a juvenile was shot on the 1600 block of A St. in Southeast D.C.

DC’s 911 Call Center criticized over emergency caller on hold

“It was extremely alarming. The screaming itself was just like a five-alarm fire in my head. I did what you’re supposed to do, called 911,” Bress said.

But, what happened next was even more distressing.

“I got an automated call that said, ‘hello this is D.C. 911 please do not hang up.’ And it would just keep repeating, ‘please do not hang up,’” she explained. “I was safe inside, I could hear the screams, but I can’t imagine hearing that on repeat, being at the scene, being the one who needs immediate help.”

Bress said she had heard stories about delayed responses to 911 calls, so she pulled up the stopwatch on her phone and timed the wait. The timer showed one minute and 22 seconds before someone picked up the call.

“If it were me laying out on the street bleeding out from a gunshot I wouldn’t want to be on hold for a minute and 20 seconds,” she said.

DC’s 911 Call Center coming under fire

In a statement, the Office of Unified Communications said:

“The Office of Unified Communications (OUC) experienced a substantial spike in call volume, partially due to the incident that occurred on 16th and A Street SE, on Friday, January 19, 2023. The first call related to this incident was received at 1:36:16 p.m., dispatched to FEMS at 1:36:24 p.m., and dispatched to MPD at 1:36:45 p.m. When Ms. Bress’ 911 call was received at 1:37 p.m., the DC Fire and Eemergency Medical Services and Metropolitan Police Department had already been dispatched.”

Still, Bress felt uneasy about the hold.

“It makes me feel less safe unfortunately,” she said. “I think this changes it a bit for me knowing how close violence can strike and the worst part on top of that is no one would be able to show up, no one would answer the call on 911’s end.”

According to the agency, the OUC handled nearly 1.77 million 911 calls for service last year.

Data from 2022 shows the average answer time of a 911 call was 7.58 seconds and, 51.4% of calls were answered within 10 seconds.

DC’s 911 call center under new leadership, direction

The agency also noted that Director Heather McGaffin has hired more call takers in the last eight months.

Still Bress said she expects more out of her elected officials.

“For me, looking at [D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser] I can’t reconcile how it’s possible that she can fly to Dubai and get back the next day and have a press conference saying she has $500 million on the table for Capital One Arena, and yet they don’t have the money to hire and keep and train 911 operators.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.