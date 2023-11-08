DC ambulance stolen while first responders were treating patient

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Fire and EMS released a statement Wednesday morning saying that one of their ambulances was stolen while on a call at the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE.

D.C. Fire and EMS said MPD recovered the ambulance and arrested a suspect, who is now in custody.

Man steals ambulance, hits at least 13 cars while leading police on chase into DC

Their crews continued treating the patient who was unharmed and ended up being transported by another ambulance service.

