DC basketball star 'SpongeBob' gunned down in Prince George's County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A D.C. basketball legend was gunned down in Prince George's County over the weekend.

The Prince George's County Police Department believes they've arrested the man who pulled the trigger.

Detectives told FOX 5 that 40-year-old Andrew Washington, and 36-year-old Estep Kyler, Jr. were sitting in a car parked in the 2400 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills.

It was 4 a.m. Saturday.

Cars parked along Iverson Street in Temple Hills, Maryland

Kyler, Jr. and Washington started arguing, according to the police report, and got into a fight.

Estep Kyler, Jr. , 36, Photo via Prince George's County Police Department

Then, Kyler, Jr. allegedly shot Washington several times in the car, killing him.

The officers who were sent to the crime scene searched the area and found Kyler, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken into custody.

The detectives investigating the case believe he shot himself.

Friends told FOX 5 that Washington, also known as "SpongeBob" on the basketball court, was a University of Delaware hooper who later played basketball in tournaments, overseas, and locally in D.C.

Washington's friend Mike Rawls said his pal had just celebrated his birthday, the day before he was killed.

"He was a likable guy, so this here was a total, total, shock, especially after you see him on Instagram, celebrating his birthday," Rawls said.

Kyler, Jr.'s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

He's charged with first and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

