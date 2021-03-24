DC carjacking: Girls aged 13 and 15 charged with felony murder over deadly crash

Police cars are parked near the entrance to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC on March 4, 2021 ((AFP via Getty Images))

Two girls, aged 13 and 15-years-old respectively, have been charged with felony murder after being involved in a fatal crash while allegedly attempting to carjack a ride-share vehicle.

The attempted carjacking occurred outside South Capitol Street in Washington, DC, at around 4:30pm on Tuesday, the authorities confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

A DC police spokesman told reporters that the two girls, one of which was armed with a stun gun, attempted to carjack a Honda Accord being driven by a ride-share driver.

The police said that during the struggle, one of the girls used the taser on the driver causing the car to accelerate and crash into vehicles parked on the side of the road, before then flipping over near Nationals Park.

The driver of the car, Mohammad Anwar, 66, from Springfield, Virginia, was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed. He later died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

MPD announces arrests in a Homicide and Armed Carjacking (Taser) offense that occurred on 3/23/21 in the 1200 block of Van Street, SE.



Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with these arrests!



Release: https://t.co/h2vCGQJ8y1 pic.twitter.com/Itpfuazpsa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 24, 2021

In a statement on Wednesday morning, DC police confirmed that the two girls had been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking for the incident.

