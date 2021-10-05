DC cathedral bell tolls to mark 700K COVID deaths

The Washington National Cathedral marked the grim milestone of 700,000 American deaths due to COVID-19 by tolling its Bourdon bell 700 times, once for every 1000 deaths. (Oct. 5)

