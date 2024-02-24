DC cherry blossom experts finalizing peak bloom prediction

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Spring is right around the corner — and so is the annual peak bloom prediction announcement for cherry blossoms in the nation’s capital.

The National Mall announced that experts were finalizing their peak bloom dates for D.C.’s cherry blossoms.

Officials will come together on Thursday, Feb. 29 to announce this prediction “so everyone can begin their spring planning.”

The National Cherry Blossom Festival had previously announced dates for its 2024 activities. Events start on March 20 and run through April 14.

