DC Circuit Hears Trump Argument That He’s Above The Law

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments on Tuesday over Donald Trump’s claim that he can’t be prosecuted for acts he took while in office.

The case will have significant ramifications on both substantive and procedural grounds. On the argument itself, it’s widely expected that the court will not accept Trump’s argument that the President is not only immune from prosecution while in office, but after departing it. But how quickly the court decides the case may prove just as important: It will help determine when Trump’s D.C. trial on Jan. 6-related charges will take place.

We’ll be following along below.