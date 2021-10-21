DC Comics artist quits over Superman ditching 'American way' motto: 'I’m tired of this s***'

A DC Comics artist quit his job over the company changing Superman's decades-old slogan to remove the "American way" portion as well as making the classic character bisexual.

Comic artist Gabe Eltaeb announced he was quitting during a YouTube livestream with DC Comics worker and Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver on Oct. 13.

"I'm tired of this s***," Eltaeb said during the livestream of DC's decision to make the new Superman bisexual.

It is "f****** nonsense" that the company changed Superman's slogan from "truth, justice, and the American way" to "truth, justice, and a better tomorrow," he added.

"I'm tired of them ruining these characters — they don't have a right to do this," he said, noting he would be finishing out his contract with DC before leaving.

"What really pissed me off was saying, 'Truth, justice, and a better world,'" he added. "F*** that. It was, 'Truth, justice, and the American way.' My grandpa almost died in World War II — we don't have a right to destroy s*** that people died for to give us. It's a bunch of f****** nonsense."

"They call us bigots and racist and s***, I would ask them, find me in the f****** mainstream, not on the fringes, one f****** book, one f****** T-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad and conservatism is good. Find it for me. They f****** won't. They're not letting people have a voice — they're the f****** bigots," he said. "Sorry, that's been bottled up for five years."

