DC Council appoints formerly incarcerated man to Sentencing Commission

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Council voted on Tuesday to appoint Joel Castón to the District’s Sentencing Commission.

According to the agency’s website, the Sentencing Commission advises the council on issues that promote fair and consistent sentencing policy. Castón was appointed to be one of its 17 members.

In 2021, Castón became the first person elected to office in D.C. while incarcerated, winning a seat on his Advisory Neighborhood Commission. He is again making history by becoming the first formerly incarcerated person to serve on the Sentencing Commission, according to the Washington Post.

The Sentencing Project applauded the council’s decision to appoint Castón. In a statement, Kara Gotsch, Executive Director with The Sentencing Project, said the following:

We applaud the DC Council for joining a growing number of institutions across the country in acknowledging the importance of including formerly incarcerated individuals in policy discussions. The inclusion of a formerly incarcerated individual, who has experienced the criminal legal system firsthand, will strengthen the DC Sentencing Commission. The DC Sentencing Commission reviews and makes recommendations about the sentencing guidelines referenced by judges in court. The perspective of an individual with lived experience of incarceration will assist in providing a well-rounded understanding of the impact and implementation of those sentences. Sentencing commissions should reflect the diverse populations they serve, including returning citizens. We applaud the DC Council for ensuring that this important population has a voice on the DC Sentencing Commission. Kara Gotsch, Executive Director with The Sentencing Project

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ward 7 Councilmember Vince Gray, said “The Council voted to confirm Joel Castón to the DC Sentencing Commission. Joel previously served ably and honorably as an elected ANC Commissioner and as co-chair of my 2020 Redistricting Task Force. I am confident that he will bring that same approach to the Commission.”

