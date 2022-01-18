DC Council candidate says he is 'shocked, angry and embarrassed' after being carjacked





Washington, D.C., council candidate Nate Fleming (D) said he was "shocked, angry and embarrassed" after he was a victim of a carjacking on Saturday.

In a statement issued Saturday, Fleming said he was about to leave a gas station when four men in an SUV pulled up to his car. They jumped out and pointed a gun at him, demanding his car keys.

The D.C. police said the suspects are four black men who were driving a black BMW 328i with Virginia tags, Wtop News reported.

"I'm shocked, angry, and a bit embarrassed," Fleming said. "To be threatened at gunpoint is extremely shocking, but sadly I am not surprised to have been attacked given the crisis we are facing with carjackings and violence in general in our city."

"The police responded to this incident quickly and professionally, but we must put our force in [a position] to be more preventive of these types of crimes through stronger, community-based policing," Fleming said.

In a tweet Saturday, Fleming stated the age of suspects in violent crimes is getting younger and stressed in his statement how he would focus on helping the youth as part of his strategy to prevent crime.

"To be threatened at gunpoint is shocking, but I am not surprised that I was attacked given the increase in carjackings and the crisis facing young people in this city. The perpetrators of violent crime are getting younger and younger," the former shadow representative for D.C. in Congress wrote.

The Hill has reached out to the police for comment.