DC Council Chair introduces bill to fund Nationals Park maintenance

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While the Wizards and Capitals are planning to head across the river, the D.C. Council Chairman wants to make sure the Washington Nationals stay in the District with a new Ballpark Maintenance Fund.

The stadium is 15 years old and in need of some upgrades.

Just a few months ago, the District announced it would be spending millions to replace the scoreboard, part of annual capital improvements agreed to as part of the Nationals’ lease. The new fund would help continue the improvements.

Nationals Park is a vital entertainment hub, not only for Navy Yard but for the rest of the District.

“It brings a lot of tourism, a lot of people coming to this area, to really see this area grow over the last couple of years,” one neighbor said. “So I think it’s very important to keep maintenance and keep this up and running here in D.C.”

Montgomery County continues to offer free RecFit passes throughout 2024

A new bill introduced by D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson would establish a Ballpark Maintenance Fund, financed through sales taxes collected within the ballpark and rent paid from the lease of the ballpark.

“Keeping it affluent, making people want to be comfortable. Come here. You know, I think that should be a priority for the city and an administration,” said Eric Anglin, a Nationals fan.

Since the District owns Nats Parks, Mendelson said they have to keep it in good repair and up to date.

“We are thrilled for the future of Nationals Ballpark in the District,” Mendelson said. “With this recommitment, the revitalization of our stadium can continue to be a staple in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.”

“I think we have to stay competitive with some of our other counterparts in other cities and areas,” Anglin said. “And so I think it’s a travesty that we could actually lose two major franchises to another municipality.”

A spokesperson for Mendelson said the bill was not in response to the Wizards and Caps leaving town and that the chairman and team have been discussing repairs since the summer.

“I just think it’s really important for, you know, as Washingtonians to hold on to our landmarks,” said another fan.

Mendelson said the bill prioritizes paying off existing stadium debt, with leftover money going to the new fund.

“It is important to note this legislation is entirely self-funded. It has no fiscal impact, requires no borrowing and no General Fund revenue is being used for this maintenance,” Mendelson said. “Not only are we providing a stable future for the ballpark and its team, but the ongoing upkeep will be paid entirely by the stadium and its fans.”

A spokesperson for the Washington Nationals said that the team is supportive of the bill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.