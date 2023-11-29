DC councilwoman tackles crime with two proposed crime bills

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau on Tuesday announced two public safety bills that she thinks will help stem the crime and homicide wave plaguing the District.

The council member proposed a bill to increase reward money from $25,000 to up to $50,000 that leads to an arrest and provide witness protection, relocation and assistance for people who help solve major crimes.

Nadeau said she is concerned about the escalating homicides in the District which now stands at 250 deaths as of Nov. 28 – the most in 20 years. Nadeau was hosting newly minted D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith in a town hall discussion about crime prevention in Nadeau’s Ward 1.

“This is an all hands on deck moment. It is important that we’re focused on prevention, policing, and prosecution to address these issues,” she said. “From where I sit as council member, I’ve focused on putting millions of dollars into prevention each year.”

So far this year, there are more than 150 unsolved homicides in the District this year – another area of concern for Nadeau and Metropolitan Police Department officials, they said.

“We have a serious issue in the District of Columbia with crime,” she said. “In Ward 1, the reason that I have asked the chief to join me tonight for a town hall is that I want the public to be able to hear from her what is her plan for using the tools she has to address crime.”

Smith was approved by City Council members earlier this month. She served in an acting capacity after being appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser following the retirement of former Police Chief Robert Contee.

Another one of Nadeau’s bills would transfer fire and emergency medical emergency 911 calls from the 911 Call Center to the Fire and Emergency Medical Services staff given the myriad problems with response times at the call center.

The bills will be formally introduced on Friday and then could be assigned a committee for a possible hearing.



