'DC crime has actually come to Baltimore:' Top prosecutor points finger after Morgan State shooting

WASHINGTON - Baltimore’s top prosecutor said "D.C. crime" was coming to Baltimore after the arrest of a D.C. teen in connection to the mass shooting at Morgan State University.

"In the past, D.C. would worry that Baltimore crime would somehow make its way down there, but now it appears D.C. crime has actually come to Baltimore," said Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Ivan Bates in a statement Friday.

Five people of shot – four of them students – last week on Morgan State University’s campus during homecoming festivities.

Police arrested a 17-year-old in D.C. Thursday who is facing multiple counts of attempted murder, and are currently on the lookout for another suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams from Northeast D.C.

In a statement, Bates shared his condolences with the victims and the school community but pointed a finger at D.C.

FOX 5 spoke to two D.C. natives who disagreed with Bates.

"I believe that the attorney is speaking from an emotional standpoint. I think he needs to look at his numbers and let’s quantify his numbers. I don't think his numbers would be right or qualify what he’s saying," said Anwar Saleem, executive director for H Street Main Street.

"If it’s just one incident, I think it’s unfair. If it keeps on going, they would have a point. Let's hope that doesn’t happen," said D.C. resident Roy Galbez. "I went over to Baltimore and there were some streets over there that I was afraid to go down because I wasn't familiar with Baltimore. Every major city in America has rough neighborhoods, let’s face it. You can't get away from it."

FOX 5 reached out to Bates to see if he could elaborate on his comments on D.C. crime or share crime numbers, but we have yet to hear back

We also reached out to Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. councilmembers, police and the attorney general for comment on the statement that was made. We are waiting to hear back.



