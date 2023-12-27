DC crime lab regains partial accreditation years after being revoked
After months of scrutiny, D.C.’s crime lab is now regaining partial reaccreditation after losing its ability to process evidence. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the story.
After months of scrutiny, D.C.’s crime lab is now regaining partial reaccreditation after losing its ability to process evidence. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the story.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons gave a good show before setting infamous history.
Charles McDonald is joined by Yahoo Sports' very own Frank Schwab as the two go back and forth and give their biggest takeaways from the three wild Christmas Day NFL games and attempt to determine which teams are true Super Bowl contenders. Charles and Frank kick things off with some funny stories from the weekend, including the New England Patriots beating the Denver Broncos in what could end up being a total disaster for their draft position and Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones snatching a football away from a small child after his interception. Next, Charles and Frank recap each of the Christmas Day games and give their analysis on the Raiders' big win, the Philadelphia Eagles barely beating the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens putting the league on notice. The duo finish off the show by discussing Frank's latest power rankings and which top teams should consider themselves true Super Bowl contenders.
Midlife can be the time when people finally zero in on what they want from life, according to his new book.
Score a Shark vac for 42% off, a Ninja Foodi for $100 and so much more.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo offered an early holiday gift on December 24, narrowing down what he believes will be a “late-January/early-February” release date for the system. The analyst says that the first wave of Vision Pros are being shipped to Apple in about a month, with total shipments numbering around 500,000 for the full year. About a month after the device was revealed, reports suggested that Apple has scaled back expectations from around one million to “fewer than 400,000.”
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Nintendo has started shutting down online play opportunities for the Wii U and 3DS consoles. This was originally supposed to happen in April, but it looks like the company couldn’t wait.
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.
Weight-loss drugs were this year's most searched health trend in Yahoo Search. Here's what you need to know about them.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices at Amazon's Winter Sale, just in time for all your winter DIY projects.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Rolls-Royce gives its customers a lot of freedom when it comes to customization. Here are some of the coolest commissions it received in 2023.
Someone spotted a green Cadillac Celestiq on Woodward Avenue. Cadillac wanted to be associated with six-figure European luxury, the wish is now granted.