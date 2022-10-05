DC deputy mayor charged with assault after video shows him in car park fight

Dustin Woodward (left) charged Washington, DC, mayor Chris Geldart (right), with assault after an alleged fight in a gym parking (Fox 5)

Washington DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has been charged with assault, after allegedly being caught on video putting his hands around the neck of a physical trainer during a fight in a gym parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, over the weekend.

Trainer Dustin Woodward of Gold’s Gym shared surveillance video of the alleged Saturday incident with local media.

The clip shows the two men go face-to-face, before the larger of the pair, Mr Geldart, appears to try to briefly choke Mr Woodward.

Bystanders later separated the men, the video shows.

The dispute reportedly began after the deputy mayor opened his car door into the parked vehicle of Mr Woodward’s girlfriend.

The Independent has contacted the deputy mayor’s office for comment.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.