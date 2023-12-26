DC Fire and EMS used Sonar to rescue man from Anacostia River

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Following a man being recovered from the Anacostia River on Monday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS explained how they use Sonar for such searches and rescues.

Sonar stands for sound navigation and ranging – or sonic navigation and ranging. It’s a technique that uses sound propagation to navigate, measure distances and communicate with or detect objects on or under water.

DC Fire and EMS’s fireboat and dive team used Sonar equipment – which was funded by the Port Security Grant – during Monday’s rescue involving a vehicle in the Anacostia River, the department said on its X platform.

Though DC Fire and EMS was able to pull the man from the vehicle on Monday, he was later pronounced dead.

