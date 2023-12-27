DC Forensic Lab regains accreditation
The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board said that the lab now fulfills the requirements for forensic testing and calibration within its Biology and Seized Drugs disciplines.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
Weight-loss drugs were this year's most searched health trend in Yahoo Search. Here's what you need to know about them.
The market kicks off a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people. The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach. According to Maine's notice, the company discovered the breach months later in August 2023, but did not say what specific personal information was taken.
If you've been dreaming of owning one of these workhorses, now's the time — this is the best price online!
'Water is the medium in which most of our metabolic processes take place,' says registered dietitian Scott Keatley.
Save more than 40% on a popular Peloton dupe, a Fitbit smart watch, a weighted fitness hoop and more.
The secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's 40% off.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be working on Christmas Eve and over 1 in 10 will be working on Christmas Day.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.
They offer some of the best perks, rewards, and benefits for frequent travelers, but when it comes to Amex Gold vs. Amex Platinum, which one should you pick?
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.