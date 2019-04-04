DC, but make it glam: Queer Eye's fab five meet AOC in Washington





Considering her self-confessed “completely depraved lifestyle”, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could probably use a visit from the style experts of Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye.

But on Thursday, four of the show’s Fab 5 presenters arrived in Washington DC for a more pressing issue. The cast were on Capitol Hill to advocate for the passage of the Equality Act, legislation meant to ensure federal protections for LGBT people.

.@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5 pic.twitter.com/THjnPSCFcR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 4, 2019

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, presenters Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness met with the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and a number of other lawmakers.

“Never been more proud,” Van Ness wrote in a caption on his Instagram of one photo.

“Talking policy with @ocasio2018#equalityact” he added on a video.

“Both of us previously waiters. Today, one of us is championing for The Violence Against Women Act, ending the privatization of prisons, enacting gun-control policies and abolishing U.S Immigration and Customs enforcement, while the other regularly contemplates what kind of cheese to end the day with. Guess who’s who!” Porowski wrote on Instagram in a photo with Ocasio-Cortez.

The Equality Act would introduce an amendment to the Civil Rights Act, prohibiting discrimination based on sexual or gender identity.

“Depending on the state in this country you can be fired for all sorts of things, you have discrimination at jobs, you have discrimination in school,” Van Ness said on a panel the group appeared on at the Library of Congress on Wednesday.

I’m just a bill on Capital Hill. ♥️ U! pic.twitter.com/BtBamzF1hI — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 4, 2019

But it was unclear which group – the TV stars or the the lawmakers – were more starstruck.

Proud to be part of the #Fab5, even briefly. Thanks to the cast of @QueerEye for stopping by today to urge support for the #EqualityAct. As Majority Leader, I look forward to bringing #HR5 to the Floor to ensure #LGBT Americans are fully protected under our civil rights laws. pic.twitter.com/N20g8rJYTx — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) April 4, 2019

The guys also took advantage of the cherry blossom season stopping for photos on the mall.

“There is currently no legal protection at the federal level for LGBTQ people in the United States. Learn about & Pass the #equalityact,” Van Ness, still focused on the message, while stunning in front of the Washington Monument, posted.

Berk, one of the stars of the Netflix hit recently offered to help Ocasio-Cortez to style her Washington DC apartment after the bartender-turned-politician admitted she still hadn’t furnished it yet, and was sleeping on a mattress on the floor.

If Twitter reaction is anything to go by, it seems there’d be appetite for the Queer Eye meets AOC crossover episode…



